Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Journal While You Travel

When you have the opportunity to travel, you should not let it pass. As you do get to see new places and meet interesting people, be sure to take the time to record your experiences in a journal. Here are a few ways that keeping a journal will enhance your experiences as a traveler. Enhance […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to travel, you should not let it pass. As you do get to see new places and meet interesting people, be sure to take the time to record your experiences in a journal. Here are a few ways that keeping a journal will enhance your experiences as a traveler.

Enhance Your Self-Awareness

Keeping a journal will improve your weaknesses and faults by bringing those aspects of your personality to light. As you write about your experiences of the day, you’ll be writing from your honest perspective. This will help you see how the stress of travel and new situations affects your behavior. You can use your journal entries to help you improve upon your reactions to different situations.

Make a Record of Events

Exploring a new city or a different culture will allow you to see many other sights, and you may be exposed to so many stimuli that you won’t remember everything for long. You can use your journal to record these moments while the memories are still fresh in your mind. This will help you recall unique events when you return home.

Add More Fun to Your Experience

A journal doesn’t just have to be a collection of words. You can add more to each journal entry to help you capture the flavor of each moment. You can include copies of the menu from your favorite restaurant, postcards you find in gift shops, or photos that you take on your excursions. You can even press a unique flower or plant sampling into the pages of your journal.

Keep Your Bearings

You can use your journal as a guide, keeping a record of the places you’ve been and how you got to each destination. You can also jot down sites you want to see or neighboring villages you want to visit. If you have artistic talent, you can sketch drawings in your journal to help you remember iconic images that can serve as markers for your journey.

If you don’t like writing with a pen and notebook, you can use laptops or mobile devices to make entries in a digital journal. How you choose to keep a journal is a matter of personal preference. Any method you choose will still allow you to enjoy the benefits listed here.

    Steve farzam headshot

    Steve Farzam, COO at Shote Hotel, Santa Monica

    Steve Farzam is an experienced professional in the hospitality industry. Since 2010 he's served as the COO of Shore Hotel in Santa Monica. During his time at the hotel Steve has been responsible for enacting numerous green initiatives and reducing the hotel's carbon footprint.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    journaling
    Community//

    How To Use Journaling To Improve Your Life: 4 Easy Tips

    by Syed Balkhi
    Community//

    Journaling Your Way Through Personal Crisis

    by Heidi RichardsMooney
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    These 4 Journaling Tips Will Change Your Life

    by Jasmine Anouna

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.