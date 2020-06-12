“Why you should go outside to nature.”With Dr. William Seeds & KJ Landis

Go outside to nature. It really helps us connect to people, plants, and creatures if we are in their domain! We can feel “okay” knowing that we all are on a path of life and death together. Walking in nature helps the five senses engage. It also helps when anxiety creates blocks in our daily work duties and creative blocks as well.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing KJ Landis

KJ Landis is a life and wellness coach, specializing in workshops focusing on the history and science of superfoods, as well as silence as a healer. She is currently a four-time author and teaches fitness classes at a hot yoga studio in the Bay Area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Ihave been teaching fitness since 1979! As I gained and lost weight over the years, I realized that my wellness depends upon me, and a strong support system of fellow seekers of optimum health. After I figured it out, I was asked to help others. How could I say no? I continue to be a research junkie and self experimenter in the new science truths. We can do so much to help ourselves during stressful times.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story is that I met an 84 year old woman at hot yoga who had type 2 diabetes. She asked for my help. Through my coaching, her diabetes completely reversed within 2 months. Now she is 91 and still driving, working, and going to hot yoga!

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

To avoid burnout, take time off every week to self indulge! Sleep in really late, watch a movie by yourself, take a hot bath with Epsom salts, light scented candles, get a well deserved massage!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Surprise your office or coworkers with little post-it notes with positive encouragement and compliments that are true. You can make the day brighter for everyone that way.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Conversations With God by Neal Donald Walsh means the world to me. It gave me a new point of view about taking everything so personally. I am definitely a kinder and more helpful human being because of the book. I also can delegate responsibilities to others now with more ease.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The upcoming fears of an impending coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Daily: Write down the negative thoughts that keep you anxious. Then burn the paper in a small clay pot. It allows the physical representation of the fear or negativity to dissolve.

Daily: Write down 3 affirmations in a small journal that you see your future holding. For example, 1. I am so strong. 2. I am doing the best I can. 3. I am loving and living in peace, serenity, and abundance.

Weekly: Take a hot bath with candles and essential oils scenting the room. Allow at least 20 minutes for peaceful music to enter your space in the tub.

Weekly: Go outside to nature. It really helps us connect to people, plants, and creatures if we are in their domain! We can feel “okay” knowing that we all are on a path of life and death together. Walking in nature helps the five senses engage. It also helps when anxiety creates blocks in our daily work duties and creative blocks as well.

Weekly: See friends or family and put the phone away. Taking time away from instant news and update allows us to really communicate and be together in a real way.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Seek out a pastor, rabbi, or counselor in a community center whom you trust. Sharing and getting it off the chest is a way to not feel alone in the chaos.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Risk Little, Win Little. That’s my life motto. First comes the fear of trying something new. Then once we are in it, we realize it is doable after all.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My Movement would be hot yoga for free at all community centers around the world. It grows peace, serenity, strength, and flexibility. This is so important as we age.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Superior Self with KJ Landis website. Blog and video weekly.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!