“Why you should get writing, even if it is 10 minutes a day” With Dr. William Seeds & Andrea Travillian

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Travillian.

Andrea Travillian is a life coach helping women transform their lives. Through her private coaching, Andrea takes women on a healing journey to better understand what is blocking them. Heal those blocks and start achieving their goals. You can find her at https://www.andreatravillian.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Iended up in wellness, through a lot of twists and turns. I have always been into physical health. I was a swimmer in high school and a short year in college. I am one of those odd people that love to work out!

Yet my career started off in finance. It was not until I turned 40, that I started exploring more about wellness outside of working out. I had a series of major life changes, that forced me to look at wellness with a broader view. My workouts and diet stopped working to keep me healthy. Because of this, I began to explore the impact of stress and emotional trauma on our health.

Today, I understand that many of our physical issues can be multi-dimensional. Caused by more than our physical body. It is not only about the perfect diet or workout.

I wanted to share everything that has helped me. So, I began helping other women explore their emotions and heal. Not just the physical body but the energetic and emotional bodies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have struggled with migraines for decades. I did about everything to try and eliminate them. I tracked my triggers, tried new medicines and for the most part lived a healthy life to keep them away. Doing this I went from 9 a month to 3 or 4 a month.

I had begun to believe that is where I would be the rest of my life.

Then about a year and a half into working on emotional healing, I was doing a tapping session (Emotional Freedom Technique). As I was doing this, I realized that the migraine I had was going away. At first, I thought it was a coincidence.

Then the next time I had a migraine, I decided to tap on everything I was thinking about. And the migraine disappeared again. This was my first sign that my health problems were due to my emotions.

After that I not only treat what is physically wrong, but I also look for what may be the emotional trigger. I am always amazed at how many times; my physical symptoms are because of an emotional trigger. And I can happily say my migraines are down even more!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made was thinking the same thing would work for everyone. Our bodies are all different. Our emotions are all different. So, we all need different tools.

From this, I realized I needed a bigger tool kit to help others. So instead of a couple of tools, I now have many to choose from. So, everything is customized to my clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been blessed to have many mentors to help me on my path. Each brought with them, a unique set of tools to teach me. And each showed up exactly when I needed them.

A couple are:

Lisa Aire and she helped me understand mindset, leadership and my own power.

Lori Spellman has taught me Reiki, meditation, numerology and how to tap into and accept my gifts.

Combining what these two ladies taught me has been life-changing!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Not only does my work help improve physical health, but it improves emotional health. The more of us that are emotionally healthy and stable the better the world can be.

When we are healthy emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually we can begin to change the world. How? When we are balanced, we love ourselves more. When we love ourselves more, it is easier to love others without judgment. And judgment is one thing we could all use less of!

Can you share your top five“lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

As much as I have talked about emotional healing, you do need to also make sure you are taking care of yourself physically. So my first tip is to make sure you are getting enough sleep. Yes, sleep! See when we sleep, we are healing our physical and emotional bodies. Sleep allows our bodies to repair themselves. While at the same time processing everything that you have worked on emotionally. Get moving. Even if it is a short walk, your body needs to move. This helps you stay healthy but also is another release for our emotions. As we move, we reduce our stress. Stress can trigger more negative emotions than just about anything! Journal. This is my hands-down favorite tool for emotional healing. And it is not only me saying so. There are scientific studies that have shown the benefits of writing about our emotional pain. So get to writing even if it is 10 minutes a day. Learn Emotional Freedom Technique (tapping). This is a great tool that you can do anywhere at any time to reduce stress. I have used it on planes, in the car, at social events and more. It calms your amygdala, so your rational mind can take over. Get bodywork. We store our undealt with emotions in our bodies. As you are working on healing your emotions, your cells will release these emotions. Bodywork is a great way to ensure you are moving them out of the body. Bodywork includes things like massage, yoga, and reiki.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Journaling. It is hands down the best way to face your emotions, life problems and more. It is also accessible to pretty much everyone. Grab a pen and paper and you are good to go. You can even do a talking journal and record your thoughts.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The number of layers there are when working through a limiting belief. Just when you think you are done another layer appears! Knowing this, I would have kept digging even when I thought I was done. While I would love the process to have always been easy and quick it is not. If someone had told me before I started that it was a years-long process to heal, I would have prepared myself better. That not everyone will understand. Sometimes trying to explain to people how Reiki works can be hard. For a while, I tried to get everyone to understand. But sometimes that is not possible. They will understand when it is time for them to understand. Health is about more than your body. I really wish this was taught in high school. It would have saved me decades of ignoring my feelings! Sometimes you have to try things more than once. I have experienced many things that at first, I did not like. Fast forward a decade and those things are some of my favorite. Sometimes, it is about timing and you were not ready for that healing tool.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I am sure you can guess this: mental health! In my view, it is one of the things that will help us make the most progress with what is wrong with our society. Mental health impacts us in ways that we are just now beginning to understand. The faster we accept that mental health is a good thing to focus on and open up about our experiences. The faster our world will get better.

