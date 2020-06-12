“Why you should get plenty of sleep.” With Candice Georgiadis & David Bean

Similar to the way that retail, online, computers, TV have transformed, we’re on the precipice of a beauty industry transformation. No longer will consumers need to go to dermatologist but they’ll be able to get great results at home.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years I had the pleasure of interviewing David Bean. David is President & Founder of NIRA Skin. In 2003, our founder, David Bean, created the core semiconductor laser diode technology used in professional medical systems costing $50,000 to over $100,000. Mr. Bean’s first company, SemiNex Corporation, still provides the majority of laser diodes used by medical professionals around the world. By harnessing innovations in both microprocessor and semiconductor laser technologies, NIRA now makes professional technology affordable, simple and enjoyable to use at home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Iwas working in the telecommunications industry where we made the best laser diodes for amplifying laser signals. When that collapsed, I thought why don’t we transform the medical industry using the laser diode technology. After being laid off, I formed a diode company, SemiNex, to make the best laser diodes for medical and military, which grew into the dermatology and skincare industry as well. Because of the technology, we now have the ability to adjust the laser wavelength rather than the laser being a solid state, so we were able to make it more available to others and bring it to the home market in an affordable way. Today, NIRA skin produces the best in class at home professional dermatology using the highest technology laser diode with all of the benefits, but no side effects such as redness and pain.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

While I was working in telecommunications industry at a Fortune 500 company, Len Debenedictis approached me and was looking to transform the medical industry with diodes. At the time, we thought it was a great idea, but working at a large company, they didn’t want to pursue the opportunity. When the industry crashed and I was laid off, I remembered that conversation and called Len for advice, where he encouraged me to start my own company. Based on that, I took steps to start SemiNex with an eye towards transforming the medical space. That meeting was a pivotal meeting to drive me to become an entrepreneur.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For NIRA Skin, our tipping was when a small home shopping network in the UK, Ideal World approached us to do TV shows demonstrating and selling the NIRA device. We launched in December 2018 and immediately sold out at our first show, three times over! I think for us, that demonstrated consumers loved our product, when we can showcase it in a visual and instructional way so they understand the product and how to use it! To that end, it brought us to the point of launching on QVC this month (March 17th) and we’re excited about the momentum as we grow the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First, I’d say that I’m grateful for Len for encouraging me to start the company in the first place. Without him, it never would have developed into what it is today. Secondly, I’m grateful to the Board at my laser diode company, SemiNex, who encouraged me to spin off the company to create NIRA to address the home market and for allowing me to run both companies at once. With their guidance and support, NIRA is doing something really unique to the beauty market!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

The cutting edge technology that NIRA utilizes is basically harnessing the power of the laser diode and utilizing it in a way for people to use at home (without visiting the Dermatologist or Dr) to rebuild collagen in the skin and reverse the signs of aging. The NIRA Skincare Laser, which currently holds 12 patents, transmits a non-fractional and non-linear laser fluence to gently heat the dermis above the point of heat-shock protein (HSP) formation and just below the pain threshold.

It was our goal to bring professional dermatology to the home market for people to easily and quickly gain the same results that they would if they visited the Dr. For example, most dermatologists use fractional lasers at wavelengths up to 1550 nm. NIRA uses the same semiconductor laser diodes tuned at 1450 nm which allows peak absorption in the dermis layers. NIRA uses a lower power per unit area and a non-fractional approach to avoid pain and erythema (redness) and spreads the energy over daily treatments over the course of a month, whereas the dermatologist typically treats with all the energy in one visit per month. Over time, the NIRA device puts in more energy than most professional treatments do in a single visit and NIRA generates equal or more skin rejuvenation.

Overall, when customers use the NIRA at home for 2 minutes per day, this will stimulate natural collagen production to plump skin and smooth wrinkles without any damage – revealing firmer, youthful looking skin. We’ve tested the device clinically on hundreds of women and men to achieve FDA clearance.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Like anything in life if you want lasting and meaningful results, you have to put in time and patience into the end result. Where our challenge lies with our device (Similar to exercise and diet), is that our customers don’t see immediate results. It takes time, as do the best things in life, such as learning and staying physically. In NIRA’s case, we require the body to literally rebuild itself. As the laser usage continues to help the body build more collagen and more skin to fill in wrinkles around the eyes. If our customers dedicate two minutes a day and for a couple months and stick with it, they will see real results. The challenge is overcoming that instant gratification, which is a prevalent in our culture.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Definitely! For me personally, I think there is a huge pent up demand for really good beauty tech. Most products have historically over-promised and under-delivered. Because of the fact that Semi conductor laser chips are now more affordable, we’re going to see a transformation. Secondly, because of the accessibility of the technology, beauty is positioned to undergo a huge transformation. Similar to the way that retail, online, computers, TV have transformed, we’re on the precipice of a beauty industry transformation. No longer will consumers need to go to dermatologist but they’ll be able to get great results at home. And lastly, the concept of apps being utilized in the beauty industry really excite me. This summer, we’ll be launching an app through NIRA that tracks your progress, so people can actually see their own personal transformation through the app right on their phone. It’s really giving consumers the power to control their own path.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

First, I would say my biggest concern is lots of misinformation in the industry, such as companies overpromising and under-delivering. Because of this happening in the past, there’s still a lot of confusion and mistrust in the market. Thankfully the FDA provides guidance for companies to support their claims with real clinical evidence, which we do at NIRA. I think what we’ve seen over time is that similar to Botox and Fillers and Laser Hair Removal, the general public now sees it as a trusted technology, as they will for lasers such as NIRA. My second concern, however is that this does take time. The best way to improve and address this issue is through education and relying on the science of clinical studies and for consumers to do their due diligence in understanding and choosing the best products to use. Lastly, another concern is that topicals are not currently regulated by the FDA. Consumers need to be aware of ingredients and look at the claims companies are making. At NIRA, we sell a hyaluronic acid and put it together with very simple and natural ingredients so that our customers get the best quality product without all of the unnecessary ingredients that aren’t beneficial to the skin.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Yes, I love this question! For me, feeling beautiful is all about self care and to that end, here’s my 5 thoughts around feeling beautiful.

Good nutrition – I’ve changed my nutrition habits completely over the last three years. Previously I was eating the typical American diet with high sugar and fast food and have transformed into a mostly all natural and low carb diet with intermittent fasting. It has totally transformed how I look and feel. Exercise. I exercise 4-5 times per week. You want ideally interval training to get your heart rate up and also weight resistance training to tone muscles. Ensuring enough exercise helps someone feel great about themselves. Sleep. Everyone needs to get a good nights sleep to feel beautiful. Personally, I’ve developed routine where I don’t use an alarm. I go to bed at the same time (A nod to my diet and exercise routine) and I feel great doing so. I wake up naturally with the sun and have gotten into a rhythm over the past few years where I don’t need an alarm. I wake up feeling energized and refreshed and generally that makes one feel good about themselves. Taking Care of Your Skin – I advise to use a really good cleanser without harsh detergents and natural moisturizers to help one feel beautiful about their skin. Exercising your skin – Similar to your body, you also need to exercise your skin. For example, using the NIRA helps to reinvigorate and re-energize your skin to rebuild that collagen and keep the skin youthful, healthy and glowing. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me, I’d say it goes back to self-care. The 5 points above I mentioned also relate to ones spiritual and emotional health. I think it’s also finding your purpose in life. Find what you are good at and fulfill your purpose in life. Personally, I think that connection comes through with God and who He has made you to be. When we tap into what God gave us and tap into our purpose and live out that purpose….There’s nothing more fulfilling in life. I believe that connecting with the core attributes and beliefs that God gave you and running with them is the best thing that you can do in your life. And, I live my life in that way and hope to inspire others to do the same.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do unto others as you’ve had done to you.” I believe that if you seek to serve other people in a way you want to be served, with highest respect honor and integrity then that will come back to serve you well in your life. I believe the key to finding happiness is utilizing your gifts and abilities, being thankful for what you have and giving to others. Through this, you’ll find incredible self-confidence and self-awareness. Looking internally rather then externally (such as entertainment, drugs, etc) will bring the truest sense of joy and happiness. Similar to what I’m doing with NIRA, utilizing the highest levels of science and technology and integrity, I’m helping to give people a way to transform their skin and build confidence in the meaningful way.

How can our readers follow you online?

