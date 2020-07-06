“Why you should get plenty of sleep.” With Candice Georgiadis & Carine Vloemans

If I would inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most people, it would be to use technology only in order to make life easier for people without giving away their humanity and their spirit which make humans so unique! We definitely don’t want to end up as empty shells, robots or zombies who gave their power away to technology and inbuilt chips etc.

Mrs. Carine Vloemans is a gifted, acknowledged, holistic, physical therapist with over 30 years experience in physiotherapy, acupuncture, manual therapy, body & facial massage, energy treatments like Reiki, Etheric Body Treatment etc. She works in her own practice: IASIS center for physiotherapy & alternative therapies, Kalamaria/ Thessaloniki, Greece. She also is a teacher and mentor in her field. Her mission is to help every client to feel great and healthy again, with ease and grace.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ichoose to have this career path because I want to offer health and wellness with ease and grace.

In order to have a wider range of clientele than only patients with health issues, I specialised also in natural cosmetic rejuvenating modalities like Rejuvance and facial /head massage and cosmetic acupuncture.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since I started with the cosmetic modalities is the following.

An acquaintance came to me for the series of 6 sessions of Rejuvance facial massage.

I wondered if we could see a rejuvenating effect on her. Although she was 60 years old she had a very tight facial skin without lines or wrinkles,due to a slight obesity and a very healthy lifestyle. She had no health issues at all.

I did my very best, but personally I saw no visible results. I didn’t tell her this, I kept my opinion to myself.

After the last session she shared with me that for the first time in her life she loved herself! She said if somebody works on me with so much love, care and detail, I AM LOVABLE! She meant she loved both her outer appearance as well as her person.

For me this was the most appreciated result in fact I can get!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A major tipping point in my career was the moment I stepped on a new life path, following my inner voice and passion. I left my steady job in the Netherlands when I was only 27 years old, to start a life on the island of Crete, Greece. I opened my own practice in an apartment on the beachfront of Ierapetra. From that moment on, I attracted all kinds of interesting twists and turns in life and work. It gave me a happy and successful life to this day now in Northern Greece.

Success is inside of you and reflects itself in your outer life. I followed my inner passion which still gives me the drive while showing me too the path to follow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is not so much one particular helpful person to whom I am grateful. The first thing that comes to my mind is my inner voice, I am very grateful to my inner voice to lead me on my path!

The second one in fact is a particular person that appeared and disappeared in my life just like that, in only two days. This is a nice story. I was not even a week in Greece when my belongings arrived from the Netherlands in 1989. In those days it was very difficult to bring belongings into the country. You had to have detailed lists of the contents of your goods.The lists needed to have all kinds of stamps and seals from authorities.

My goods were at the customs, waiting for me to “bail” them out. I asked my brand new neighbours, in my broken Greek language, how do people transport here: where to rent a truck? They answered that you have to ask a private truck owner to help you out. They intermediated for me. Well, next morning there was a short skinny older man ringing my doorbell! He drove me 100km with his truck to collect my belongings at the customs office .

To make a long story short: he saved me from a nasty female clerk who did her best to make my life difficult! He defended me with his thoughtful ideas, and also pleaded for me that I was a foreigner who would bring new ideas to the healthcare system for the island. I was impressed by his passionate plea! The result was that I had to take the bus back home, to get another paper done. The next day he picked me up again and everything resolved itself smoothly, without bribes, and I had to pay the truck driver for only one drive!

I never met the driver again, although he lived in the same small city. He appeared and disappeared as if he was an angel in disguise! Everytime something looks difficult to me in life, I remember this story, with the feeling of trust that something or someone will pop up, right when I need it.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

My “cutting” edge technology is the natural & human approach technology, Rejuvance massage! I also teach Rejuvance and it is available as an online massage course.

This massage modality is a series of 6 very subtle massage treatments in the area of the face, scalp, neck and decollete and aims for both a rejuvenating lifting result as well as general relaxation. Rejuvance is also called the bioenergetic fingertip facelift massage.

The frequency of the sessions is once, twice or three times per week and the clients are stimulated to drink at least 2 liters of water per day after each session, in order to stimulate a proper replenishing of lymph in the head area.

After the Rejuvance, people feel real good about themselves and look fresher and younger with a good skin quality and with more symmetry of the face.This all happens without ANY nasty side effects. You are the best version of yourself.

The second “technology” I use is facial cosmetic acupuncture!

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Rejuvance facial massage has no drawbacks

The other beauty technologies certainly have potential drawbacks.

As an exception on the drawbacks of course I need to mention therapy and operations after cosmetic deformation due to accidents,diseases or burns for example. If the gain is more important than the drawbacks it is easier to decide for surgery, injections or other therapies.

We have to think about the following concerning drawbacks.

By paralysing muscles using botox or surgical facejobs people change their facial communication with others. In communication, the most extensive information exchange is the unconsciously reading of the face and the body language. When the face is distorted and partially paralysed this communication is impaired! It is difficult to relate with others like this!

Another drawback is a short term side effect like rashes and bruises which makes you unable to appear in public for a while.

Also a long term drawback is a change in the face that you don’t like, or a change that does not fit with you anymore after 10 years.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

I am excited for people who have a medical need for plastic surgery or secondly for other improvements like a beautiful artificial working limb after losing the physical limb for some reason.

My third excitement though, is a negative excitement concerning the “beauty-tech” industry. I explain this further on.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The 3 things that concern me most about the industry are the following.

The impaired facial communication is a result of the beauty-tech and therefore creates an inability for making relationships. People are not accepting themselves as they are, do not gain a healthy self esteem because they keep on searching for plastic solutions. There can be nasty side effects like rashes, bruises, infections and distortions of the face.,

My 3 ways to improve the beauty industries are the following.

Re-valuing the human touch by massage. Creating more 100% natural shampoos, creams, lotions and serums, to avoid the hormone disruptors that are contained in the conventional products. Supporting people by boosting their self esteem, just as they are.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Allow your beauty to surface by eating healthy without feeling punished by lack of certain foods. Drink 2 liters of water per day Be careful with smoking, alcohol, and excessive coffee intake. Sleep enough to allow the body to rejuvenate itself. Enjoy nature and breathe fresh air! Don’t strive to look like a doll or robot: who wants a doll or robot as a best friend? Be an authentic real person! Use all natural products, not tested on animals. This way you give value to nature and value to yourself! Receive a massage or offer yourself a massage as the ultimate expression of self-love.

If you choose and follow this suggested lifestyle you feel beautiful, balanced and your self esteem will show in your face and posture. Your walk is youthful and has an attractive bounce to it. That is real beauty by wisdom! You don’t have to be bashful about your appearance when you are without make up ever anymore! I suggest trying it for one month to decide for yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I would inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most people, it would be to use technology only in order to make life easier for people without giving away their humanity and their spirit which make the humans so unique! We definitely don’t want to end up as empty shells, robots or zombies who gave their power away to technology and inbuilt chips etc.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The body is not there to end up in the coffin as a beauty.

The body is there to serve as a vehicle, as a means to experience life to the fullest!”

It is relevant to me because I “service” my body to be able to experience a lot more in life. I look back on traces and scars on the body the same as I look back in my photo albums from the past!

