“Why you should get outside.” With Beau Henderson & Maggie Frank

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maggie Frank, National Educator of CV Sciences, PlusCBD™.

With over 10 years in the Natural Products Industry, Maggie Frank has cultivated her passion for education through her extensive experience as an educator and health and wellness advocate. Ms. Frank first found her passion for nutrition while living on a sailboat in Mexico. Having to catch fish and trade for fresh fruits and vegetables, Ms. Frank came to the realization that whole, fresh foods make for a healthy, happy and more balanced lifestyle. Inspired and determined, she then set off to share this experience with others and educate the public about nutrition. Ms. Frank started in the industry with a part-time job at Henry’s Marketplace (now known as Sprouts) in Carlsbad, CA and worked her way up to Natural Living Manager. She then graduated to National Educator for the esteemed greens company, Vibrant Health. She currently serves as the National Educator for CV Sciences, and believes hemp and phytocannabinoids hold tremendous promise for human health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Ilived on a sailboat in Mexico when I discovered my passion for nutrition. From there, I worked at Henry’s Marketplace part-time and have climbed the ladder to where I am today. Timing has been a really interesting aspect of my life and career, and people are always surprised to hear how I got started.

Before CV Sciences, I had no experience in the cannabis industry or education in the endocannabinoid system. CV Sciences believed in my ability to grow and learn and gave me this great opportunity to help others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Invest in your team’s potential to learn and grow in their career, and especially when many of us are working from home, find ways to connect and check in with your team members to see how they’re doing both professionally and personally.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book I’ve most relied on is the Prescription for Nutritional Healing: the A to Z Guide. This book became my bible towards the beginning of my career and has been my guide on nutraceuticals, the supplement industry and good nutrition for better health and quality of life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

I’ve come to see the act of being mindful as an awareness that the way we move through life creates ripples. We choose the type of ripples we create. The way we interact with people, the choices we make, the information and energy we choose to consume and put out into the world, our internal dialogue, it all converges on how we feel and how we make others feel. This typically takes work and a willingness to consistently check in and acknowledge where we are contributing to negative outcomes.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

In my life, working to be more mindful has made me feel more in control and lowered stress. I know I can affect the outcome of a situation by the way I react to it. It gives me the choice. I get to decide what kind of person I want to be. Acknowledging my own fault in conflict or hurt that I’m responsible for, also provides a solution, whereas focusing on the other person’s role does not. I can’t change another person, I can change my own behavior. Having a solution to put into action naturally relieves stress, frustration and anxiety.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Everyone needs at least eight hugs per day. If you’re fortunate enough to be quarantined with family or friends, make sure you get your fix of hugs to keep cortisol levels down. If you’re quarantined alone, make sure you connect with loved ones daily to keep your spirits up. Try to understand where everyone is coming from and that we all are in this together. At our core, we all want the same things but just have different ways of getting there. Let’s be united in this rather than let the hardships we’re all going through divide us. Think optimistically and show it in the way you communicate with yourself and others. This time has forced us all to slow down, and has given our earth time to heal. With most of us staying home, there have been amazingly profound changes in our quality of air and ocean. For example, so many areas are now thriving and Venice’s canals are clear for the first time. Reflect on how connected we all are and how people are much more tolerant and understanding in certain situations now. I was recently presenting a webinar that my 4-year-old interrupted and everyone on the call laughed and understood. If this happened pre-COVID, there might have been more judgement or less understanding. Maintain your sense of humor! Many of us feel like we have such little control in this situation. Try to laugh with your loved ones and find the funny when you can.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Check in on your family and friends, and lend a listening ear when needed. It’ll help your friend or family member, but you’ll also benefit by seeking that connection. Get outside and encourage others to do the same! We all need to keep it moving. If you have a garden, garden. If you have outdoor space, take advantage of it — and if you don’t, take daily neighborhood walks. The sunshine and fresh air will always do you some good. Encourage others to find an emotional outlet, whether it be through meditation, prayer or journaling. As you may know, I am a huge advocate of hemp extract, especially during this time. Taking PlusCBD™ Drops or Softgels supports the endocannabinoid system that helps us manage stress. Above all, take action! Sitting and worrying does nothing for anyone. Volunteering or putting your energy into the greater good helps you to do your part and decreases stress. As Mr. Rogers said, always look for the helpers in these situations.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

People need to practice mindfulness by nursing their bodies properly with the right nutrition and fitness. During times of fear and stress, it’s easy to find comfort in food and overindulge — but that’s counterproductive. Let’s go in the other direction and treat our bodies to fresh fruits and veggies, the outdoors and physical movement.

Another way to be more mindful is to identify everything in your life to be grateful for. Practicing gratitude helps us to find serenity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Proceed as if success is inevitable.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to teach people how to become more self sufficient when it comes to food sources. If we can get children to start young and teach them about farming, gardening and sourcing their own food, they will grow to understand that the way we treat our bodies directly affects how our bodies treat us. This movement will help us all not only through a health perspective, but will also teach us all how to become more empathetic, motivated and kind.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

