“Why you should get enough healthy sleep.” With Dr. William Seeds & Douglas Wyatt

It is difficult to make permanent changes in your life without a driving motivation. Without an immediate need we just don’t do it. In America, we tend not to think of prevention until something bad happens. We tend to seek the quick fix — go to the doctor, get a pill and be better.

I had the pleasure interviewing Douglas Wyatt is the founder of Sovereign Laboratories, a Sedona-based brand of natural products that provide the public with the best solutions for optimal health. He is honored to be listed as the leading expert in colostrum and is credited with reintroducing bovine colostrum into human use in the 21st century. Additionally, he serves as the Director of Research of the Vibrant Life Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to recognition of personal health sovereignty and the belief that one’s commitment is essential to achieving optimal health and well-being. Mr. Wyatt is a leader in the research and proponent of colostrum’s unique and powerful healing components that show incredible promise for helping the body maintain homeostasis. As a publisher, author, writer, scientist, and public speaker, Douglas has appeared nationwide on television and radio shows and at health conventions worldwide. He is dedicated to achieving whole body wellness through natural nutritional intervention and has worked with the World Health Organization and other internationally recognized research organizations on clinical trials addressing HIV/AIDS, other infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and bowel health issues.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in wellness?

I have always tried to take care of myself but the shift into wellness and colostrum as a means to better whole health began with my wife Kaye. After we got married, I realized that she was very sick and had significant health problems from an early age. In talking to her mother, she revealed that her doctor had given her highly radioactive cobalt and had irradiated her enlarged thymus over and over again when she was an infant. It is estimated that 500,000 people had this procedure, and Kaye was one of the last survivors.

What happened to her was that if she got a cold, or flu or virus or infection, it would turn into viral then bacterial pneumonia. Massive doses of antibiotics were given to her time and time again. They almost killed her to the point where she said to me “Doug, I can’t do this ever again. You have to tell me goodbye. The next infection I get, I won’t survive it. You have to let me go.”

I went to a meeting that same morning, feeling distraught, where my dear friend who was a Naturopathic Doctor educated in Europe (25 years ago there was no certification back then) asked me “Have you tried colostrum?” Oh! I grew up on a ranch and I knew about colostrum, the first food of life, that transmits immunity from the mother and without it all the animals would die. I watched the process of colts and calves and how critical it was that they get this. He had some colsotrum that he had gently processed in his home, and I took some back to Kaye.

Kaye wouldn’t touch it initially. She wanted me to take it back. She was tired of my efforts to keep her alive. She didn’t want to have one more letdown. She couldn’t mentally and physically handle one more go-around to end in failure. I left an abstract on the table about accelerated healing that had been published in a peer-reviewed journal. It stated that colostrum vastly accelerates the healing of wounds and injuries of all kinds. I left this there for her and said a prayer in my heart. The next day Kaye went out and tripped and sprained her knee so badly she had to crawl home. After examination at the doctor’s, she comes back with crutches and Velcro cast but she couldn’t stand the pain and couldn’t sleep. So she agreed to take the colostrum. One tablespoon of colostrum and went to bed.

The next morning she forgot all about this injury. She forgot about the crutches and walked into the kitchen rubbing her eyes, looking for a cup of tea and I said “Kaye!” “What?” she said. “Your leg!” She pulls up her nightgown and all the swelling’s gone… overnight. All the bruising, swelling and pain…overnight. That’s how quickly colostrum worked for her. So she kept taking colostrum on a daily basis from that point in time. Colostrum gave her 20 more years to enjoy life and family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It is difficult to find the milepost for ‘starting point in my career’. It was a series of synchronistic events and opportunities that led me deeper and deeper into the exploration, research and finally distribution of colostrum. Though perhaps it is this…that whenever I needed something to take the next step, it showed up. Here’s one story… After we knew that colostrum worked for Kaye, we still didn’t know why. In those days, if you weren’t associated with a university, you were out of luck to be able to do research.

I was working out at a gym and a young lady struck up a conversation with me. She didn’t know why, but she needed to tell someone what dire straits she and her ailing husband were in. He had been out of work for so long with hives all over his body. They had tried everything and nothing worked. They hadn’t been able to pay their mortgage for four months and now they were about to lose their home. I thought “maybe colostrum might help”. I brought her back to meet Kaye and gave her some colostrum wishing her all the best. Four days later she showed up at our door beaming and teary-eyed. Her husband’s skin condition had cleared up and he was going back to work to save their home. She said, “How can I ever repay you?”

And I said, “Well, I don’t need anything except one thing. I need access to that medical school up there and I’m not a medical researcher or medical student and they won’t let me in the door.” She said, “Oh, is that all you need?” and reached in her purse to take out her wallet. She hands me her ID card and said that as a medical researcher, it would allow me full access to the library. “Here…have at it,” she said. So I spent the next six months at the University of Utah Medical School pulling file drawers front to back, leaving with four full boxes of documents. It cost me about $10,000 in copying charges, and I found out that colostrum has had more research done than any other substance on the planet. Moreover, it was an answer to my prayers.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I do have stories of amazing synergy where one thing leads to another and then another resulting in almost miraculous healing and health. My takeaway is that there is a higher power and I am on the right path and to trust that.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My unique contribution is that I made it my business, my full time mission in life, to research and develop a system of delivering the best quality bovine colostrum available utilizing cutting edge technology and dedicated processing. Rediscovering colostrum, making the best quality available and my desire to educate and inspire as many people as possible so that they may enjoy personal health and wellness all the days of their lives. This has also led me to achieve a body of knowledge in the area of gut health with over 25 years of research and development. I’ve been the glad sounding board for countless personal stories relating to how colostrum works for real people in the real world. From inception to proof of efficacy, I have a breadth of knowledge and experience like no other.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Graeme Clegg, the CEO of New Image in New Zealand, has been a very special business colleague. New Image is New Zealand’s oldest direct sales company and is one of the pioneers of direct selling of health and nutritional products in the Asia Pacific region. Eighteen years ago, Graeme helped avert a potential take over of my company. While he barely knew me, once he became aware of it, he let me know what was happening. We became firm friends and have been affiliates working together ever since. His expertise and experience with colostrum, and his business acumen as well as genuine enthusiasm inspires and supports me to this day.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Engage in Physical Exercise — do what’s fun to do

Get enough healthy sleep — most people don’t get enough

Reduce personal stress and anxiety with Meditation and Yoga

Maintain Homeostasis by taking liposomal colostrum as part of your diet

Get your essential nutrition (vitamins, minerals, protein, etc.) from foods not pills

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

You sleep better; it reduces stress; and it is good for the heart.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Hiking, and walking, preferably outdoors in the sunshine (natural Vitamin D)

Bike riding, swimming

Sex (with a healthy, happy partner)

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

Take Liposomal Colostrum for all these benefits:

• Reduces inflammation

• Speeds recovery

• Stops breakdown of the immune system

• Builds and retains lean muscle

Has all 8 essential amino acids

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

I recommend keeping your intake of carbohydrates to a minimum while maintaining a maximum of fresh vegetables with the exception of those high in fructose. This includes eating plenty of leafy greens, fermented foods and some grass-fed meat.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

My beloved wife Kaye, with whom I began the colostrum journey succumbed to cancer in 2006. After she died, I was profoundly miserable and distressed. That’s when I read The Power of Now. It gave me a way to rise above my body, look at myself and have a talk with myself about where I should be spending my time mentally. I think it help me out of worry, to de-stress, a way to stop allowing the past to become a permanent fixture in the brain and to allow us to forgive ourselves and our mistakes so we can move on.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to create a movement…a serious movement…to change the way that we practice medicine in this country. It needs to come back to prevention and nutrition to achieve a lifetime of health. Educating people on how to harness the body’s innate power to stay in balance throughout their lifetime will stem the tide of chronic disease(s). Homeostasis for total body wellness is the only way that it is possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, some time in your life.” Winston Churchill

It was not easy to achieve success even in the Wellness business. I experienced numerous attempts to derail my business over the years. I’ve always stood my ground and persevered knowing that my mission has given so much to so many.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would like to sit down with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Scientist, Inventor and Fighter for the Truth who is also running for the Senate in Massachusetts. I share his views on Freedom and Health for us all with full transparency, inclusivity and personalization.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My company, Sovereign Laboratories, has a presence on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest. We love hearing from anyone committed to living healthy with a voracious appetite for knowledge or at least a healthy curiosity.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!