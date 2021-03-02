Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Celebrate Your Small Wins?

Never neglect your small wins. All big achievements don’t happen overnight. The important thing is that you are out there doing it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

2020 was a difficult year.

It is so easy to neglect the small “wins” in your life when pursuing the big picture. I felt so very depressed because I felt that I have achieved nothing in 2020. I thought it to myself: “Pandemic, ha, it is a very good excuse for not being productive.” 

How many clients did I get in 2020? Not nearly as I expected. How much money did I make in 2020? It’s like a joke. Is this new ten pound I am getting makes me feel good about myself? 

    In the meanwhile, in reality, I had started my own PR firm in 2020; I help fostered 6 stray cats in total and got my first pet in 2020 (and I am forever grateful); I have worked with the most prestigious brands and organizations in 2020; I got employee of the year in 2020 and got a good bonus; I got my visa to stay and work in the U.S. in 2020; I have been invited to be an “expert” to share my insights on Google Cameos (how the hell did that happen, I’d never know).

    Yet, I feel not accomplished at all. Because I never stopped and took any look at any “small” achievements of mine. I was only focusing on the parts where my goals were not met. I have not got many big clients for my company, I have not gotten a lot more followers on Instagram, I have not made my goal with a certain amount of money. 

    All these thoughts dragged me into a state where I felt like a failure. But surprisingly, when I look back, it is not true at all. Negative self-talk and thoughts will drag you, instead of lifting you to where you want to be. So, take the time, you should think about what kind of “small” achievements you had. Even if it’s just getting out of bed on a bad day, that is your small win. Do a ten-minute workout on a lazy day, that is your small win. Start to quit smoking for the first day, that is your small win. Never neglect your small wins. All big achievements don’t happen overnight. The important thing is that you are out there doing it, successful or not. 

    PS: When the day arrives, when you do achieve your big goals, celebrate it properly. Make it a party. You deserve it. 🙂

      Blair Bao, Founder at Bao Communications

      Blair is the founder of Bao Communications, a bilingual PR agency based in New York City. With an educational background in Journalism, Communications, and Law, Blair has worked for global PR and marketing agencies and newspapers. She is also a lifestyle and fashion influencer on Instagram. Blair is from China and she currently lives in New York City.

      Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

      You might also like...

      Community//

      Why You Should Celebrate Your Small Wins?

      by Blair Bao
      Community//

      What do students think about voting in the presidential election?

      by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
      Community//

      Jessica Hershfield of ‘Just Enough Wines’: “Celebrate the journey”

      by Candice Georgiadis

      Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

      Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

      Thrive Global
      People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

      - MARCUS AURELIUS

      We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.