Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Build a Team of Intrapreneurs

Why nurturing the passionate self-starters on your team can be the key to long-term success

By

“Intrapreneur”: what does that word mean? I asked myself that question a few years back when a candidate brought it up in an interview. 

It’s about treating the business like it’s your own. Identifying opportunities, thinking about the future and taking ownership. It’s about weathering unexpected challenges and looking for solutions.

Although I hadn’t heard of the magical word “intrapreneur” until this point, these characteristics describe the prototypical employee in my mind. Upon discovering there was an official term for this type of go-getter, I doubled down on it — I now probably use “intrapreneur” every day.

Since this moment of revelation, I’m now formally focusing on intrapreneurship as a tenant of our business. It’s reflected in our culture, our hiring, and our approach to management. We bring in people who explicitly, boldly exhibit these traits, and also foster each employee’s individual intrapreneurial spirit, knowing that everyone falls on their own unique place on this spectrum.

Whether you’re always looking for the next innovation or you prefer more of a measured approach to work, an entrepreneurial mindset is important for all employees within the Charity Network umbrella. We were founded by entrepreneurs, we work with hundreds of entrepreneurs as both clients and donors — it’s in our blood. Cultivating an intrapreneurial workplace is a natural extension of who we are. We want any and every person involved to treat the business like they own it and approach things as if success is the only option. If you are acting like you own this company, I am instantly confident you’re crushing it at your job.

It’s a great feeling to trust in your team, knowing that the people you’ve put into various positions are doing their jobs to the best of their ability. I don’t need to check in with each person daily or feed them priorities to keep them on track, which means I then have more capacity to be a leader and intrapreneur in my own right. As a manager, if you can harness intrapreneurs’ passion in the direction of your business goals, you end up with a team that is more effective both individually and together. 

A high-performing team is what we all strive for, and it’s necessary for us, given our mission of maximizing charitable impact. Intrapreneurs are the type of people who succeed here, and honestly, probably in most other companies today as well. Don’t we all want to work with teams of creative, passionate self-starters who treat the business as their own? I do not understand the argument that intrapreneurs are not ideal employees.

I urge any founder, CEO, manager, or recruiter to seek out this intrapreneur trait in candidates. From my experience, an organization comprised of intrapreneurs and supportive leaders will result in more effective outputs and more successful outcomes than a company with one leader, a flock of followers and a more traditional structure. As long as you’re prepared to help your staff flourish, there is no reason not to build an intrapreneurial team.

    Ben Erwin, President at Charitybuzz. CRO at Charity Network. Leveraging the power of relationships to drive impact.

    Ben Erwin is the President of Charitybuzz – the leading auction site for cause – and the Chief Revenue Officer of Charitybuzz's parent company Charity Network. In addition to Charitybuzz, Charity Network is comprised of sweepstakes-for-good platform Prizeo and strategy consulting firm Global Philanthropy Group, all working in concert to maximize fundraising strategies for nonprofits, celebrities and brands. One of the first Charitybuzz employees, Erwin has fostered the company’s growth from a small startup 11 years ago, to joining Charity Network, helping to raise $400M for cause to date. Now leading both Charitybuzz and Charity Network, Erwin leverages his extensive industry knowledge and network to help organizations embrace digital solutions to achieve their philanthropic goals.Erwin is a contributor to Entrepreneur.com, and has been quoted and featured in various media outlets, including CNBC, Barron’s Penta, Golf Channel, Dallas Morning News and CheddarTV. He is also active in many charitable organizations across the country, including RFK Young Leaders – a program of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights that he founded in 2011 that is dedicated to empowering human rights defenders and motivating a diverse community of young people to take action for social justice. Erwin holds a BA in Political Science from The George Washington University.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    New Africa / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    What Is an ‘Intrapreneur’ and Is It Right for You?

    by Lindsay Tigar
    Westend61/Getty Images
    Purpose//

    The Corporate Immune System

    by Gib Bulloch
    Community//

    Lift Your Legacy: How business leaders find balance in the work and lives with Kean Graham and Jacob Rupp

    by Jacob Rupp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.