“Why you should be supportive and encouraging.” With Dr. William Seeds & Shelly Wilson

Be supportive and encouraging. As energetic beings, many of us crave connection and human touch; while others seek solace and prefer alone time. Recognizing our connection to those people who are in our life today will assist us in understanding the valuable roles we play in each other’s lives. Please remember though to not compare your journey to anyone else’s journey as we are all having our own unique human life experiences. As fellow travelers on this journey into consciousness, let’s be happy for one another, celebrate the accomplishments and be supportive during the challenging times. Seek solace in safe, loving and supportive environments when possible and encourage others to do the same for themselves.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shelly Wilson.

Shelly is an author, intuitive medium and conscious creator who is passionate about helping people wake up to their greatness. She supports others as they navigate their own journey into consciousness to experience aliveness. She is the author of 28 Days to a New YOU, Connect to the YOU Within, Journey into Consciousness and Embracing the Magic Within as well as the creator of Journey into Consciousness: Cards of Empowerment and Embracing the Magic Within Clarity Cards. ShellyRWilson.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share a conscious conversation with you! As with many other people, I know that I was born during this period of time for a purpose. I’ve always wanted to help people in whatever way that I could. Sometimes that involves simply being present with someone and offering the gift of my presence while allowing them to be seen and heard.

The Japanese healing modality, Reiki, came into my awareness in 2008, and I’ve been practicing and attuning others to it since that time. I like to say, “Reiki opened the door, and I walked through it.” Not only did it give me confidence, but my intuitive abilities became more apparent.

I’ve always been sensitive to energies and have known things that I wasn’t sure how I knew. My first mediumship development class was with Lisa Williams in November 2010, and the rest, shall we say, is history. Since then, I have also studied with James Van Praagh, John Holland and Tony Stockwell.

As an Intuitive Medium, I have quickly realized that my purpose extends further than offering immediate answers as I believe I am supposed to assist others with their transformation by providing tools for people to access the information for themselves. When I embarked on this path and began providing guidance to others in 2010, I stated from the beginning that I am not a fortune teller and will not predict your future. In every moment with every choice we are making, our life is continuously changing. Simply put, I choose to empower you as an individual rather than dis-empower you. I am passionate about helping people wake up to their greatness and desire to support others as they navigate their own journey into consciousness to experience aliveness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Reflecting back on my journey over the past decade, I have to say that being tested by Mark Ireland in order to be listed on his Certified Mediums website was quite daunting. Mark’s father is renowned Psychic Medium Richard Ireland. I initially met Mark at a conference, and he invited me to be tested. Ultimately, I did pass and am grateful to be listed on the website as Mark’s intention for creating the website is one of high integrity. Merging mediumship with healing feels very natural to me. I trust that the client’s highest need is always met during a session.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Balance is absolutely essential. Take time for you as you take time for others. Balance work with play. The analogy, you cannot pour from an empty glass, so take care of yourself, is a reminder to keep your glass full by practicing self-love and self-care. Devoting time and energy to others is pouring from your proverbial glass.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

See yourself in everyone you encounter. We are energetic beings having a human life experience. These experiences are opportunities for learning and growth. Essentially our perception, and ultimately how we choose to respond, is what really matters. We can choose to react when presented with challenges, or we can pause, breathe and choose to respond. Verbalizing the two words aloud even feels different — react is harsher and quicker; respond is softer and more peaceful.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As humans, we can easily get caught up in the heaviness of life. The three books I recommend to everyone are The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz, The Power of the Heart by Baptist de Pape (also a movie) and Whatever Arises, Love That by Matt Kahn. I view these books as guideposts for living a heart-centered and intentional life. I had the pleasure of meeting author and filmmaker Baptist de Pape while attending a screening of his movie, The Power of the Heart, during Sedona World Wisdom Days in January 2015. Expanding on the on-camera interviews, the beautifully designed full-color book of the same name, published by Atria Books, reveals how we can overcome limitations in our daily life and fulfill our highest potential by allowing ourselves to tap into the power of the heart.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The upcoming fears of an impending coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

1. Be present in the moment. Focus your energy on being present and in the NOW at this very moment. Being present involves living in the moment rather than focusing on the future or dwelling in the past. Focus on living, being and breathing in the moment. Being present also entails being present with those in your presence.

2. Practice good energetic hygiene by being grounded and centered. As a spiritual being having human life experiences, the residue from these experiences can remain in our energetic body. Whether we consciously realize it or not, many times these experiences can affect us physically long after the actual experience occurred. Grounding your energy keeps you present and in the moment. It completes the energy circuit and anchors your energy to the earth below. Keeping firmly planted energetically helps prevent feelings of fuzziness or spacey-ness that can often disperse your personal energy. Centering your energy involves finding that calm spot deep inside yourself that is eternal being-ness. Take a few deep breaths and bring awareness inward to the central essence — that place that is peaceful and serene no matter what the external circumstance. Think of the phrase, “Calm, cool and collected” as you exhale and smile.

3. Breathe consciously and intentionally. We breathe naturally/autonomously. When we breathe consciously, we have the ability to modify the energy within ourselves, which, in turn, can affect the energy around us. Whenever you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious or just a bit wonky, remember to breathe. Take a moment to breathe in deeply and exhale anyone and anything that no longer serves you (is good for you). Be mindful of your inhalations and your exhalations. Two to three times a day for 2–3 minutes, take a moment to pause in order to clear your mind and open your heart. Visualize yourself breathing in emerald green healing energy, then exhaling the pain, hurt, fear, frustration, worry and doubt. Release it and let it go.

4. Zone in on Zen and attain the peace within. With so much heavy and chaotic energy surrounding us, we must attain and maintain inner peace, not just for ourselves, but also for the collective consciousness. Once again, center your energy by visualizing white light at your core and see that light transforming to yellow, which is the color of the Solar Plexus chakra. Breathe in peace, love, calmness and serenity as you exhale the heavy, lower vibrational energy that may be affecting you. Remember, often times you cannot control what is happening around you, but you can attain the peace within and choose how you wish to respond.

5. Choose to respond rather than react to external circumstances. Most situations are beyond our control. To put it simply, we are in control of our thoughts, words, actions, emotions and reactions. We can choose how we wish to perceive an experience and how we wish to respond to it. We can choose to react when presented with challenges or we can pause, breathe and choose to respond. Verbalizing the two words aloud even feels different — react is harsher and quicker; respond is softer and more peaceful.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Be supportive and encouraging. As energetic beings, many of us crave connection and human touch; while others seek solace and prefer alone time. Recognizing our connection to those people who are in our life today will assist us in understanding the valuable roles we play in each other’s lives. Please remember though to not compare your journey to anyone else’s journey as we are all having our own unique human life experiences. As fellow travelers on this journey into consciousness, let’s be happy for one another, celebrate the accomplishments and be supportive during the challenging times. Seek solace in safe, loving and supportive environments when possible and encourage others to do the same for themselves.

2. Reach out rather than waiting on the other person to do so. Understandably, many of us are experiencing the same emotions and fear. Choose to cultivate the healthy, balanced relationships (invest more time and energy) and establish boundaries within those relationships you deem unhealthy or imbalanced (invest less time and energy). Subsequently, reach out to those around you as you are guided to do so because kindness does matter.

3. Speak your truth and communicate what you are feeling without hesitation. When you speak your truth, you will recognize the importance of hearing the truth from others. Be mindful when communicating and discern if you are coming from a place of love or fear. Communicate your needs and desires to others. Don’t assume that everyone can read your mind. You have to speak up.

4. Listen intently without judgment. Communicating clearly involves speaking as well as listening. Create a safe and supportive environment for honest expression to occur. Many of us may withhold expressing how we truly feel because we fear being criticized or judged for saying too much, not enough or not the “right” thing.

5. Choose to stay in a space of grace recognizing each person is having their own human life experience. With so much heavy and chaotic energy surrounding us, we need to focus on the energy of love, not just for ourselves, but also for the collective consciousness. This powerful intention is heart-based and reminds us to stay in a space of grace, especially when faced with challenges. In these instances, we must love even more.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

As I previously mentioned, whenever you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious or just a bit wonky, remember to breathe. Allow yourself to acknowledge those individuals and situations that are triggers for you as well as those people, places and things that push your buttons, so that you can clear those triggers from affecting you anymore. Choosing to honor your physical health as well as your mental/emotional well-being is essential. Doing so involves self-care, which may include massage therapy, Reiki, reflexology, daily meditation, relaxation, float therapy, acupuncture, Halotherapy, breathwork, yoga, exercise and any other modalities that may resonate with you personally. In addition, seeking appropriate counseling or other type of therapy may be needed and would be determined as necessary by a mental health counselor or medical professional.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I am a firm believer in practicing the Golden Rule — Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Simply put, treat others as you would like to be treated. Recognizing that everything is energy; the energy we put forth is reflected back to us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Firstly, I believe we are all students and teachers on this journey into consciousness. Every encounter with another individual offers us the opportunity to learn and grow. The main advice I would like to impart on others is to let your heart guide you. We get so caught up in being human that we tend to focus on our Earth-plane existence in the material world. We exert a lot of energy by focusing on the linear aspect of time. We do need the time element; however, allowing yourself to be present in the now, to listen to the guidance you are receiving and to be in the flow of allowance will assist you tremendously on many levels.

I have been using the hashtag #letlovelead in many of my social media posts as a reminder to let the energy of love be the guiding force for us in our thoughts, words and actions. We can simply choose to let love lead the way. Each one of us is creating a ripple by letting our love flow and embracing the magic within. We are planting the seeds of intention with loving kindness and watching them bloom and grow.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I am active on Facebook with four separate pages, including @IntuitiveMediumShelly, @JourneyintoConsciousness, @CardsofEmpowerment and @EmbracingTheMagicWithin as well as on Instagram @IntuitiveMediumShelly.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

I appreciate the opportunity to share a conscious conversation with you!