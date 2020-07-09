“Why you should be positive.” With Beau Henderson & Author Bracha Goetz

It is a pleasure to make a positive impact on the world. Our own souls shine more vibrantly when we do. A struggle may be involved, but the process of working toward a great goal provides deep and lasting pleasure.

Bracha Goetz is the Harvard-educated author of 38 books that help children’s souls shine, and she is also the author of Searching for God in the Garbage, the candid memoir about overcoming food addictions joyfully. All of her books can be found on her Amazon Author Page.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Igrew up in a loving home in Queens, NY. But even with all that love, from the age of 12, I still felt like something major was missing though I didn’t know what. I kept wanting to know the purpose of life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Diary of Anne Frank that I read around the time when I turned 12 made a big impact on me. I began to keep a diary after reading it, and significant parts of that diary eventually were incorporated into my memoir years later.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

While hiding in an attic for years during the Holocaust and before she was caught and sent to a concentration camp where she was murdered, Anne Frank wrote, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” She did change the world, even while hiding in that dark and tiny attic. She inspired many, including me, to try and do something to heal the world.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

“Leadership is unlocking people’s potential to become better.” — Bill Bradley. Anyone reading this has the potential to let his or her soul shine and make the world a better place by doing so.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The conflicts and division between people in our country seems to be a crisis. It resonates with me because we are all spiritual beings just clothed in human bodies, so the differences between us are not as great as it appears on the surface. When we get to know each other better, we can see that.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

We don’t communicate a lot with people who have different views than ours so we don’t learn from each other much.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I love listening to a variety of points of view because I learn a tremendous amount that way. Each person is here on earth for a reason. Each person has great value, and it is a joy when that is revealed.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

The five steps that each of us can take to proactively heal our country correspond to the five steps, or five rungs, on The Pleasure Ladder. And the five rungs on The Pleasure Ladder correspond to the five levels in the human soul. In order to heal our country, we need to heal as individuals, and as amazing as it may sound — we can actually recover by bringing greater pleasure into our lives. How hard does that sound?

Many of us become stuck on the lowest level of pleasure which are the physical pleasures of this world. Widespread addiction is an indication that a vast amount of people have gotten stuck on this rung. When people need more pleasure in their lives, it is easy to overeat because food brings pleasure. And wanting the pleasure to keep lasting, people overeat.

Recognizing that many other physical pleasures (like spending time in nature or dancing to great music) can be subbed in for one’s addiction — whether it be food or anything else — is freeing. On the second rung of The Pleasure Ladder is love. People can bring the pleasure of love into their lives at any moment by calling or texting someone lonely or doing other acts of kindness. Everyone can feel empowered to bring more love into their lives by reaching out to those who could really use an extra warm word that makes all the difference. On the third rung of The Pleasure Ladder one finds meaning. Engaging in meaningful pursuits that better our world bring a great level of pleasure. Caring for our shared environment? Giving blood? The opportunities are endless. The fourth level is creativity. Whether this means raising children or doing something artistic — the joy it brings lasts a lot longer than a box of cookies. The fifth and most lasting level of pleasure is transcendence — the experience of connecting with everyone and everything. This also includes recognizing that all of our souls come from the same source.

Bringing more lasting pleasure into our lives can help us all to heal as individuals — and feel more connected simultaneously.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

YES! When you feel like overeating, for instance, ask yourself this one simple question: “Is it my body that is hungry or my soul?” That question will automatically move your brain’s energy from its fight or flight center, the amygdala, to the higher part of your brain, the prefrontal cortex so you will be freed to move to a different place on The Pleasure Ladder and bring more lasting pleasure into your life. Just reading about this right now brings you to a new and life-changing awareness. Because how can you expect to climb a ladder if you don’t even know of its existence? Once you clearly understand that there are higher levels of pleasure that you can enjoy in life, you can nourish your hungry soul and fill the emptiness within, enriching life immeasurably.

I love promoting these ideas in the books that I write. If young children can learn happiness skills early on, their souls can shine throughout their lives, making the world that much brighter.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

When we consciously experience the lasting pleasure that we derive from more spiritual pleasures, we are able to spread the word to others easily because our own souls will be shining.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It is a pleasure to make a positive impact on the world. Our own souls shine more vibrantly when we do. A struggle may be involved, but the process of working toward a great goal provides deep and lasting pleasure.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, Bill Gates was in my class and in my dorm when I was a student at Harvard, and I would love to sit down and explain these awesome concepts from ancient mystical wisdom to him. He is doing wonderful philanthropic work around the world in the physical realm, and he has the funds to help make a spiritual revolution happen too. Children can learn early on that they are spiritual beings in need of spiritual nourishment to thrive in life. And if children can recognize that we are all connected to every other being and to one source, our world can become incredibly less divisive and tremendously more joyful.

