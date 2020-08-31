Why You Should Be Journaling Every Day

Has your world ever felt like a big fat giant mess?

We all have points in our lives where we face hardships. It might be that you’re struggling to decide on a new career, going through a difficult divorce, or the loss of a loved one.

During these times you might find it hard to think clearly, to make a decision, or to process an emotion.

Yet, there is a simple, cheap, and effective method to help you through these times: journaling.

When you think of journaling you might think of it as something pre-teens and teenagers do. Probably not an activity for adults… but you will be surprised to know that it’s actually pretty therapeutic.

Here are a few reasons why daily journaling should be part of your routine.

Reduces Stress and Physical Symptoms

Journaling is good for relieving stress. Putting your thoughts down on paper can be just as useful as speaking to a therapist or a friend.

Writing down your problems may actually feel more liberating than speaking to another person because there is less fear of judgment.

No one else will read your thoughts, just you. Keep your journal in a safe place.

Humans tend to hold tension in their bodies when they are stressed. Your shoulders might feel tense and your chest might feel tight. Letting things out will literally help to release the tension.

An American back pain doctor, Dr. John Sarno studied the body-mind connection and wrote a book about the healing effects of journaling on the physical body.

After adopting his techniques (which includes daily journaling), thousands of people have managed to recover from chronic issues such as back pain and fibromyalgia.

Amazing, right?

Clarify Your Thoughts and Feelings

When you feel stressed or confused, your brain might feel like a big ball of mush. Your thoughts may race and you probably find it hard to make decisions.

Writing things down will help you to gain a clearer perspective on things. Your problems might not seem as ‘big’ as you originally thought they were. It may support you in problem-solving in the long run.

Get to Know Yourself a Bit Better

Journaling encourages self- exploration. You might uncover some interesting facts about yourself. You will discover your strengths, weaknesses, and things you would like to change about yourself.

Here are a few prompts to get you started:

What things bring you peace?

If you felt no fear, what would you do?

What are you excited about in the future?

What could be improved in your life?

Helps You to Achieve Your Goals

You can create your future by journaling. When you write down your goals and dreams daily, you boost your self-belief and desire for your goals. You’ll remind yourself every day of what you want to accomplish.

If you note down your objectives in an affirmative way they will be even more powerful.

E.g: I will run 15 miles by … I will earn £40k by… I won’t eat any chocolate for three months (ok, who am I kidding here)

Boost Your Self-Esteem

Journaling is a great vehicle for boosting your self-esteem. Most great leaders possess good self-confidence. To get to better places in life you need to believe in yourself.

If you focus your journaling on your positive qualities and your accomplishments, you will start to feel a lot better about yourself.

Each day write down 3 self compliments. They can be totally random. It doesn’t matter. You know your good traits best.

Journaling can take some time getting used to. It may feel strange and uncomfortable at first. But being consistent with it is how you will get the best results. Aim for 10–20 minutes of brain dumping every day.

It might just change your life…