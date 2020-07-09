“Why you should Acknowledge.” With Beau Henderson & Mary Elizabeth Beary

Acknowledge the pain and issues: We cannot engender healing or uplifting a single thing until we are aware of the true issues at hand — not necessarily what is perpetuated on our social media feeds or even the media. What are the problems that need to heal in order to have a healed world? Start with you, the world’s challenges will follow. Only then, one by one, group by group, family by family will the world be forever changed and in a place of healing and thriving

Aspart of our series about ‘5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Elizabeth Beary.

Mary is the Founder of Find Your Fabulous Mind + Body + Spirit Wellness & Energy Medicine. Born and raised in the St. Louis-metro area in Southern Illinois, Mary Elizabeth has traveled the country solo from a young age, and has studied with amazing teachers from coast to coast including Marcus Feighery, Sarah Nash, Robert Phoenix and Chief Lee Standing Bear.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Mary Elizabeth! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Igrew up surrounded by farmland, attending Catholic Schools, under the guidance and love of an amazing priest who became a Father figure to myself and 3 siblings, Father Federico Higuera. He even guided me well into adulthood — my whole life, and when I began having mystical experiences. I confided in him completely. Miracles were normal for me, and still are. Maybe the imprint of miracles is what allowed me to early on, strongly sense illness, depression — even impending serious illness in people and animals since I was very young. I brought home countless animals that needed to be rescued, and believed that prayer could save them, too. I was a pretty good artist, rode horses and understood things about people intuitively — so things were interesting.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Black Beauty was my favorite series by far. The little boy, Alex was Black Beauty’s protector, and he had a deeply intuitive connection to that beautiful horse. It inspired my fantasies and even reality that people can and do communicate with animals — just in a different way. I knew the animals in my life knew I would always love and protect them, and that they knew I could understand them.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Everything is in a state of healing at all times.” (it’s my own, though inspired by Medical Intuitive and Best Selling Author, Caroline Myss). Therefore, there is no ‘fighting’ a condition your body or mind has allowed to manifest. Stop fighting. Stop resisting. It is THE single most important thing I teach clients — some with terminal illness. It is in the allowing, the surrendering to the ‘what is’ when big, big magic and energy shifts occur! Because naturally, in all of nature, conditions are in process and always working towards healing and renewal. Just because we have more active minds and a perceived ‘power’ other creatures may not have, does not mean we are excluded from the very laws of creation! We must only reset the conditions of any challenge, simply reset the conditions of the body, mind, spirit or heart — over and over again, to allow true healing to unfold. And it will. I teach my audiences how to do this and what it means. It’s much easier than fighting anything. And it feels better too. That’s because it is 100% in alignment with our highest self and the laws of nature.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

It is not loud or controlling or wielding perceived power. I think so much is actually the opposite of what society has imprinted most of us about, all of our lives. It is in the quiet, even meditative doing. Leadership is in the doing. Just BE the example. And never bow down to anyone attempting to throw you off of being yourself. The world has never progressed by being a follower.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Each crisis happening currently, still the pandemic along with the confusing guidance about how to navigate and stay healthy or even employed; along with the racial unrest that is quite justifiable — are allowing for the uncovering of some tough truths about ourselves as one humanity — we are divided, and we have a long way to go to live the consciousness we should be at this day and age. It lets us see that we can’t trust the ‘powers that be’ because they don’t know everything either, and sadly they are interwoven into an economic co-dependency on each other and that system does not have the best interest at heart for any of us, really. The world has quietly begged us to CHANGE how we commune, live together, make choices about what to eat, to use food and herbs as medicine more, to be unified — even with the earth and its needs. We haven’t listened, not enough of us. So we see our differences more loudly than ever.

Do not let any of this fool you! It is an old symptom like a wound that was always there and it has burst open which is THE BEST THING that could happen! The ‘new world’ many of us have seen coming, knew was on it’s way — it’s finally here. Today, you and I have an active role in shaping it! It is more important than ever, ever before in the history of all of mankind, to be conscious, intuitive and to be FREE as yourself and you only. You want to wear a face mask? Do it — without the shame of unwise, small minded people whose lives you are not affecting by your choice anyway. Be you, allow the inner joy, creativity and innovation wanting to pour through you right now — to be expressed fully. That is your spirit and when you allow this and give that energy surge a venue (painting, dancing, yoga, protesting, serving others, more time with family, etc) you are literally at your fullest divine potential in that moment! That is the highest thing you can do to add to lifting the planet into a greater world being created right now. So simple, and so lovely.

What is happening now which is chaos, destruction and it’s causing deep frustration, hopelessness, worry, sadness and more — is the unfolding of the new world that is HERE. This is why what I teach, based on what I know through years of experience, official and unofficial study in metaphysics, energy, consciousness and healing — matters more than ever. People need guidance! No one knows who to trust or what to do. Just be and express from your spirit in full joy, and in your fullest potential . This has zero to do with the news or negative content on social media — so ignore that, and just create, innovate and heal in joy. This will bring the new world into being in a way that is much more sustainable and harmonious than we have ever known.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now? We haven’t listened to our highest selves, to our intuition or to our spirit — which always knows the highest and best thing to do at all times. We don’t sit quietly and listen to that. It doesn’t take long to learn to recognize that quiet, soft, repetitive, wise guidance and knowing. We would not be here as a society or a human race had more of us done that, listened to it and stayed that course.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

Honestly, I just have more creative energy than ever. That was fated, I am sure. However, early on I stopped scrolling on social media and reduced any watching of the news or reading it to nearly zero. It allowed myself to be a purer, open vessel to receive the creative energy surge and keep it focused on what I need. As it turns out, what I need to give a medium to the energy — is to teach and share and inspire more than ever. That’s also my life mission and soul path, so it’s worked out divinely. The story is just that we never, every have to believe ‘the story.’ Not the story the media tells you, not the story anyone projects on to you even in the form of a ‘concerned’ whoever on your social media timeline — not even the stories we tell ourselves. And even better — we all MUST stop doing this. Suicide attempts would decrease, racism would dissolve, depression would be uplifted and we would heal, thrive and be more balanced and in joy when we stop believing up to 95% of what our own minds tell us. It’s based on old societal imprints, and further backed up by the systems like medicine, media, even government. Believe your intuition, that’s it.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

– Acknowledge the pain and issues. We cannot engender healing or uplifting a single thing until we are aware of the true issues at hand — not necessarily what is perpetuated on our social media feeds or even the media. What are the problems that need to heal in order to have a healed world? Start with you, the world’s challenges will follow. Only then, one by one, group by group, family by family will the world be forever changed and in a place of healing and thriving. Acknowledging is a ‘witnessing’ from the place of your heartspace, where your spirit and highest self reside. It naturally is a quiet action of holding space. Anchoring the light as we bear witness, in acknowledgement of the pain and heartbreak. Our vision of a brighter, happier, more loving and sustainable world lives there, too.

– Rather than be in a place of ‘fighting’ this or that, lose resistance in favor of; resetting the conditions! Like a farmer who prepares his fields to yield the best crops every year, we, too, must learn to reset the conditions within, so that balance and wrongs being righted even have a place to take root, grow and thrive. What are the conditions of your mind? Your community’s mind? Your family? Resetting conditions allows a more fruitful, healthy and aligned mind and community to step forward and be rebirthed. Fighting leaves us in resistance. I feel a physical jolt when I hear anyone say ‘fight cancer,’ ‘fight for justice.’ It sounds noble and it’s encouraged, unfortunately. But this is backwards! Nothing exists to be fought. Only witnessed, understood — and a resetting of conditions. It is simple, yet also powerful and it works.

– When tension arrives, or even sadness or depression — what do you do with that energy? It is sadly a prime place for old, harmful habits and even addictions to surface or to resurface.. How can we learn to MOVE this energy in a helpful way? Even in a healing way? Move your body! Those thought forms create a physiological response in the body, creating a highly charged, anxious system response. Moving your body by walking, running, hiking, biking or yoga will let your mind focus on something neutral, while your body movement naturally shifts that energy in a very helpful way. This helps us feel grounded, balanced and endorphins increase your mood. It gives that energy a path to move and to be set free. You can do this with a prayerful or meditative intention to be freed of that energy, or not. Either way — that energy will move out and away, and you will feel grounded and at peace as a result.

– Sit quietly and let the aspects of your highest self effortlessly remind you that you represent every person, that you are a part of a much larger whole, that allowing yourself to heal — helps the collective to heal. That you are a part of all humanity and all of creation. Let this place further allow love, unity and healing to surface within you. Send this out to your fellow man across every part of the planet we all share, ask for healing, light and love to move into every land, community, family and person so that we help recreate a happier, healthier world to live in. Do this over and over again. Particularly when you are feeling hopeless or in a stressful state. Take it a step further and ask beings of light to come in and take part in this process with you. You are a part of the all, that includes angels and divine beings tasked with assisting us here.

– Silence can be a critical, meaningful answer and position. This does not mean to ignore, it means to witness. In witnessing, there is a sacred emergence of love in quiet action. We acknowledge, though we do not ‘have’ to take part in divisive practices or conversations — in person or online. Be silent and still, only witness. This maintains your mental and emotional equilibrium and keeps you free of trouble or stress, and allows you to heal. You can take this a step further by sending light, love, protection and healing out into the world. The world needs that, and it needs you.

Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

The community must ask for guidance and ideas and healing. They need not be afraid to show interest in healing. Call that counselor, have Reiki, talk with an experienced yogi to help heal your mind or body. Now is not the time to ignore what your body, mind or spirit needs. It is crucial to communicate that you need something.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Yes. Please refer to the simple allowing of energy surges of any kind, to be freed in the form of creativity or physical movement, and how that will shape the new world being created right this very moment. The world NEEDED this to occur. The old, harmful things must be shed and that is messy! It looks and feels like chaos though it is up to us to begin reconditioning who we are and what we want and stand for, by doing those things (mentioned above) and inspiring others to do the same and we WILL HAVE the world we actually want.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If no one ever acted on what the world needed in some way, where would we be? There would be no nurses or doctors, no homeless shelters, animal shelters or safe havens. You MUST answer the call of some way for you to be of service. Do that thing, and keep doing it. This is the only way you will have the world you actually want to live in.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Caroline Myss or Elizabeth Gilbert. YES!!!!! They don’t know they are my most influential teachers and best friends in my head. And they don’t know how much of their content, lectures and interviews I have (and still do) consume on literally — a weekly basis. I have big, giant love and admiration for them and am utterly grateful I am incarnated on this planet at the same time as these treasures.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.findyourfabulous.co

FB: @findyourfabulousnow

@Beary,Ink.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!