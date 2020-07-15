“Why You Need To Pamper Daily.” With Dr. William Seeds & Kate Kimmerle

Pamper Daily: It’s easy to do this while on a call or lying in bed. Take care of yourself by doing something special for yourself each day.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Kimmerle.

Kimmerle started Miss Spa in 2012. From an early age, Kate was a go-to resource for friends and family for skin care and beauty advice. Today, she has built a beauty brand that is a go-to guide for every woman. Miss Spa is committed to making quality skin care accessible to everyone, regardless of age, race, skin issue or income. Through Kate’s extensive travels, she continues to uncover global beauty secrets and pair them with medical-grade ingredients and scientific expertise to create groundbreaking skin care products to help every woman.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have been a beauty junkie since my early teens. I was always obsessed with makeup, skincare and hair care and wanted to attend beauty school and be a hairdresser, but my parents wouldn’t even consider it! I constantly scoured beauty magazines and experimented with all kinds of unique looks on myself, my mom and my two little sisters.

After starting my own company, SNAProducts, I found myself with a lot of requests for innovative beauty products in bath and accessories, and that was how I started. My first beauty products were spa gift sets that I developed for Walgreens. This ultimately led me down the path to creating our brand, Miss Spa.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There have been so many interesting stories! Doing business in Asia 20 years ago was nothing like it is now. Just trying to get quality products made to our unique specifications was an interesting journey! I’ll say that without many of my supplier and retail partnerships, I would never be where I am today.

Every day has presented a new learning experience or ‘aha moment’ where I realize there is still a lot I don’t know. I have so many ideas and am always inspired when I travel. All my inspiration and motivation come from traveling to different markets and countries to find what is special and unique about what they are doing in beauty.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting Miss Spa? What lesson did you learn from that?

Which one? Ha! I made so many! Probably moving too fast. In 2013, in my excitement to create a line of products under our Miss Spa brand, I went crazy with product development. I was in Korea, and I was so excited seeing all the products I had never seen before. I ended up developing dozens of products, like sheet masks and serums, only to find that the market wasn’t ready for them. Sometimes, moving too fast is not a good thing. There has to be a market to support the products you are creating.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had so much help along the way. From many supportive mentors, both male and female, to retailers that have taken a chance on our products when no one else would. I always have to call out Adrianne McGonigle. She was the CVS Health skincare buyer who took a chance on Miss Spa. From day one, she understood my vision for the brand and brought in sheet masks when no one else would. To this day, I am very grateful to her and loyal to CVS.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Right now, I’m laser focused on building up a Health + Wellness focus under each of our brands. For Miss Spa, it is hand sanitizing gel in the face of COVID-19. We have been able to pivot our business towards manufacturing of sanitizers and other protective safety products. The best part about doing this is that we are able to give back and help local organizations as well as have a positive global impact.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Hydrate Inside and Out: Drink water in and place water out by using a sheet mask. Beauty from Within: Use collagen and other supplements daily to feed your skin. Sweat: Break a sweat every day! Pamper Daily: It’s easy to do this while on a call or lying in bed. Take care of yourself by doing something special for yourself each day. Chin Up: Tech neck is bad news! Keep your chin up and a mask on!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I became super interested in an organization in the UK called Beauty Banks, and I would love to do something similar here in the United States. I especially want to focus on women-owned and women-led beauty brands. I know so many amazing women in the industry who have inspired me, and I would love to be able to make a difference in this way!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Only focus on things that are in your control. Always start with the consumer. Diversify your customers. Keep cash reserves. Always have a Plan B.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health. This issue has affected me in many ways with family and friends. For many people, there is a lot of opportunity to use lifestyle tweaks to make positive, healthy changes that are impactful and sustainable in our everyday lives.