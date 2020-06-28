“Why You Need To Make Your Health, Wellness and Sleep a Priority.” with Tyler Gallagher & Jane Baker

Make your health, wellness and sleep a priority. I have daily self care activities on my list of non negotiable things to do that day and that includes sleep at a decent hour. I don’t perform at my best without it and a burnt out leader is no good to anyone. To serve your team you have to be in the best place yourself and that means prioritizing your health, wellness and sleep above everything else. I’d also suggest taking regular times to completely switch off. It may sound like a horrifying thought but I promise the world won’t end and it’ll help you stay off the burn out path and on the productive, happy, healthy leader that your team need!

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jane Baker.

Jane Baker is coach, speaker and award winning business woman. Jane started her first business at age 19 and grew it to be a worldwide success. In 2013 she launched her coaching business where she specialises in helping service based business owners and coaches worldwide live limitlessly, by leveraging their time and drastically increasing their income through high-end selling.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ileft school at 16 without any qualifications. I had always felt like I was destined for more but society says you need to get a job and at 16 without any qualifications that meant getting anything that was given to me. I worked in 2 jobs the longest lasting 6 weeks, and I clearly made a terrible employee. After the stillbirth of my daughter when I was 19 I decided to start my own business and the rest as they say is history.

I dived in and just did it, I knew I was destined for more and I went for it with no clear plan, vision or clue how to but yet it worked. By the time I was 21 I had a very successful business and I’ve grown from there.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company? What lesson did you learn from that?

I had no clue what I was doing, literally none and I had no one in my family or friends that had ever done something similar either. So one of my major challenges was understanding what being a leader meant.

I found understanding the different roles and really stepping into the leaders shoes quite challenging to begin with. I was afraid I´d upset people, I was also afraid they’d do something wrong and so I found just handing things over to others challenging in itself as I was a bit of a control freak which as a leader you have to let go of.

I realized that my lack of trust in others wasn’t about them but more about me, I wasn’t fully trusting of myself as a leader and so as a result I was hesitant about handing things over. What I learnt was that our own beliefs and stories that we play in our own heads has such an effect on so many areas of our life and business.

To be a good leader I first had to trust myself in that role, I had to believe that not only could I do it but that I also belonged in the leader role.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

The biggest factor for me was the fact I just did it, I didn’t spend hours procrastinating or worrying I just did it. I didn’t give myself time to talk myself out of doing things. I took the attitude of doing and then figuring it out after the yes and it worked really well.

I always say to people to jump because just jumping and doing is the secret to actually succeeding in my opinion.

I was also always willing to fail, fear of failure is what holds 99.9% of people back but failing is proof that you’re trying. I was ok with not always getting the yes, I was ok with making mistakes and failing because it was proof I was trying and trying meant I was making progress.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me that it’s just as important to trust yourself as others. One huge problem I had was being afraid of handing work over to a team. What if they do it wrong or what if they cannot do it as good as me would go around and around in my head. What I learnt was that it was less about me not trusting them and more about me trusting myself in a role as leader, to train them, to support them, to guide them and to distribute work correctly. Trusting myself became a huge lesson and turning point for me I just wish someone had warned me of that before I took the plunge.

Your health is important and sleep isn’t being lazy. I had this crazy belief that to be successful I had to work every hour of the day, if I was sleeping I was being lazy, sleep at 2am and up at 5am. None of that is true, health, replenish and sleeping is just as important for success as taking action is. I ended up so burnt out and tired it was crazy, I would be up all hours working away and then forcing myself back up after just a couple of hours sleep because I had this crazy idea playing in my mind of what success looked like and required. But I didn’t end up in a good place, actually I only really reached success when I embraced health and sleep, when I made both those things just as non negotiable as I had my success that’s when things really worked.

Trying to be everyone’s friend. Whilst it seems like a noble thing to do its naive to think it can always be that way. I was terrified of my team disliking me, I was terrified of being that “boss”. I had grown up in a place where everyone had something nasty to say about their boss and I didn’t want that to be me, I wanted to be the one everyone liked and whilst its a noble idea in practice it doesn’t work. I ended up being afraid of saying anything if they did something wrong, I ended up being afraid to question when they hadn’t fulfilled their work, because I didn’t want them to dislike me. But what I came to learn is that being their friend isn’t the same as being a boss they respect and I think that’s actually more important. It isn’t about being nasty but it is about being in that role of leader and having them respect you as much as you try to respect them. It´s a 2 way street.

Asking for help is ok and it doesn’t make you weak. I always had this idea that asking for help was a bad thing and a sign of weakness. In reality it isn´t, but I wouldn’t ask for help to begin with, I wouldn’t tell the team if I needed help as I thought I had to appear strong. This caused so many and all sorts of problems. Things that could have been easily resolved had I shared and asked for help. Definitely one of the biggest lessons I learnt and something I really wish I had known in the beginning.

Communication is key. If we don’t know where we’re going how can we expect anything to actually be done correctly. Whether that’s communicating goals or communicating what needs doing or whether someone is struggling, communication is absolutely key when it comes to teams and being a leader. Everyone knowing what we’re working towards or if someone needs additional help is such a valuable thing for a team to have.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make your health, wellness and sleep a priority. I have daily self care activities on my list of non negotiable things to do that day and that includes sleep at a decent hour. I don’t perform at my best without it and a burnt out leader is no good to anyone, to serve your team you have to be in the best place yourself and that means prioritizing your health, wellness and sleep above everything else.

I’d also suggest taking regular times to completely switch off. It may sound like a horrifying thought but I promise the world won’t end and it’ll help you stay off the burn out path and on the productive, happy, healthy leader that your team need!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There’s lots of people who have helped me my husband, my entrepreneur friends but the people who really helped me get to where I am today isn’t anyone who had a direct helping hand as such, but they did help shape me into the person I am today and I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for me being shaped into who I am today.

So I’d have to say my parents, they weren’t perfect and my childhood wasn’t perfect and I haven’t always had the best relationship with them but in their own way and probably without them really knowing if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

A fund that helps people rise up and claim their success whatever that might look like. There’s funds out there for business loans and scholarships but not everyone wants to go down those paths and not everyone qualifies for a business loan or grant. I´d love to start a fund that was available to applications all over the world, from all walks of life, that inspired, started and supported everyone in their journey to their version of success whatever that may be for them.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

www.instagram.com/JaneBakerBiz

www.facebook.com/JaneBakerBiz

www.twitter.com/JaneBakerBiz

www.facebook.com/groups/limitlesslivingwithjane