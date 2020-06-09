“Why you need to create a morning routine” With Dr. William Seeds & Emily Vavra

Create a morning routine. When you wake up in the morning, have a plan in place to crush your day. That’s going to start by prepping it the night before and setting yourself up for success in the morning. Do your workout, meditation, or prayer.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Vavra, a lifestyle and wellness entrepreneur. At 31 years old, Emily is recognized as one of the top network marketers in the industry. She has also helped with the establishment of Team VisionCast where she coaches people on how they can design their lives the same way she did hers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Igot into this industry when I was 23 years old. Back then, I was just going through the motions and getting through my days. It wasn’t about seeking fulfillment or finding something meaningful to do. And it wasn’t until I met someone living the way I wanted to live and doing what I wanted to do that I realized something was missing, that’s what changed everything for me. I’m a firm believer that health should be the backbone of your success. Without health, you won’t be able to enjoy all your hard work.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Throughout my career I have loved getting advice from other people, however, what I have found most often is that all of the answers are found within. There have been times in my career where I was just listening to other people and not my heart and it’s gotten me in trouble or it didn’t feel right because your intuition always knows what’s best for you. It got me in trouble, meaning, I was doing things I didn’t know what to do and then I would get mad at myself because I was doing it. I had resentment and all along I knew that I didn’t want to do it, I was just listening to the opinion of someone.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be honest, I chop up mistakes as learning lessons. But a big mistake I learned in my career was I hired someone to help me that didn’t have the expertise I needed. I invested money into working with someone who over promised and underdelivered. They weren’t who I thought they were and I ended up seeking out mentorship and found more answers in books then I did investing a bunch of money into some person who over promises.

The moral of the story is to get testimonies from people if you are going to purchase a program or a mentor. I think it’s important to get testimonies from actual people they have helped because social media can be very elusive.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my greatest mentors is Eric Worre. I found him early in my career and he was a guide for me and showed me a clear path and how to create personal wealth. He’s also been someone in my life who tells me the hard things. He’s constantly pushing me to another level and not ever letting me settle. He almost makes me mad when I talk to him but because it works. Because of him, he’s helped me grow so much. When everyone else is telling me how awesome I am he’s telling me I think you can do this better, he tells me the hard things.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I’m impacting people with a health system that can be a solution, whether someone’s goal is gaining more energy, helping with digestive issues, or getting proper nutrition. I’m providing solutions for health transformations for every walk of life, whether there is an expecting mom, somebody who wants to lose 50 pounds, or one of my Olympic or professional athletes. I’m providing nutrition programs for these people to make it easier to live a healthy lifestyle, but also teaching people health habits, mindset tips, and accountability. I’m creating a culture for people where they can be around to help and receive help. It’s a community of like-minded people who push each other to better themselves. I have created that community so people can grow together and not go through this transformation by themselves.

Can you share your top five“lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Create a morning routine. When you wake up in the morning, have a plan in place to crush your day. That’s going to start by prepping it the night before and setting yourself up for success in the morning. Do your workout, meditation, or prayer Don’t put food in your home that’s not conducive to your lifestyle. If you want to enjoy it, go out to a restaurant, but bring in foods that won’t move you forward. Let yourself have something small. At night when I’m craving something sweet, I’ll drink hot herbal tea and have a small piece of chocolate to take the edge off of food cravings. Make self-care a priority. Most nights I’ll draw a hot bath, add some Epsom salt and do a guided meditation. It helps you shut down for the day. Take time away from your phone. Take some off and give yourself a break from your phone. In the morning don’t let checking your phone be the first thing you do. Starting the day on your agenda and not the world’s agenda.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I just started a 16-week body transformation challenge. It’s a movement of everyone putting their health first. We have accountability calls, support groups, and social media interactions. Some of us will even be meeting in person. We all took before pictures and then at the end of 16 weeks we’ll take an after photo and we write a short essay of what we learned during the 16-week duration. It’s all about growth and personal transformation.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Never ever compare yourself to other people that are doing the same thing as you. There are so many things that pave the way for your success and some of it is past experiences. Do as many presentations as humanly possible. The way you are going to stand out in a noisy world is becoming excellent at what you do. You’re going to need more practice than you think. The first year you are going to work a lot and get underpaid, but that’s okay. You’re working on your skills and learning as much as you can. You never have to change who you are to be successful. You don’t have to change any bit about you. My first year I thought I had to hide my faith, that people would care. They don’t, just be yourself. You don’t need to spend a lot of money to create content. There are so many things you can do with just your cell phone. The learning is in your activity and not necessarily in the programs you buy and the books you read, it’s truly in the doing.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health. We are living in the noisiest of times. Social media is an illusion. It’s all perception and people are comparing their lives to little squares on a news feed and it’s making them sad. That makes me really sad and we have to work so hard at being quiet now. It takes a boatload of discipline to quiet your mind and connect with your Creator and that’s where true peace resides. There truly is a way out of feeling sad, dark, depressed, and overwhelmed. That’s nearest and dearest to me because I have personally fought through all of those things and there are solutions. I’m most passionate about it because I want to help people get out of the funk they’re in and help them realize their full potential.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsemily/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emilyavavra

Thank you for these fantastic insights!