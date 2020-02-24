Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Need To Be The CEO Of Your Career

Here's why it's time to take control of your destiny.

By
Why You Need To Be The CEO Of Your Career

With the unemployment rate the lowest it’s been in 50 years it’s easy to feel complacent at work. You have a good job, a decent salary, and an impressive job title, so why worry about taking risks or investing in your personal brand? The reality is that there is no such thing as job security. Even in a robust economy, you can still find companies like WeWork, Daimler, and Morgan Stanley cutting thousands of jobs. The professional landscape has also changed. Gone are the days where employees spend their entire careers with one company. Career change is the new normal. With job tenure averaging about four years, career progression is no longer linear. Basically, the career ladder has turned into something resembling more of a jungle gym. That’s why it’s more important than ever to be the CEO of your career.

Job security is nonexistent

It used to be that companies were loyal to employees and vice versa. Not anymore. As the CEO of your career, you need to recognize that job security is a thing of the past. One reason is that technology is continually changing. It’s no secret that robots have replaced human workers in several American factories. Artificial intelligence is also transforming the employment landscape. A study by McKinsey revealed that insurance agents, bookkeepers, and mortgage brokers all spend a considerable portion of their workday performing routine tasks that could be automated. Many companies are also opting to hire temporary or part-time employees over full-time workers. The reason for this is cost savings. According to one report, 43% of companies using gig workers are saving at least 20% in labor costs.

Career change is the new normal

A study conducted by LinkedIn showed that over the last 20 years, the number of companies people worked for in the five years after they graduated college has nearly doubled. Why? One reason is that switching jobs is one of the fastest ways to move up in the ranks and secure a higher salary. With raises hovering at around 3%, staying at the same company can cost you thousands of dollars with no real guarantee of job security. Other reasons to change jobs include the desire for learning and growth opportunities as well as work-life balance. Today’s labor force is also much more mobile. According to one survey of 8,000 next-gen professionals, 89% said they would move for the right company or role.

The corporate ladder has collapsed

A generation ago, you could find someone at the same company for 30 years, climbing the corporate ladder and retiring with a healthy pension. Since then, the ladder has disintegrated. It has been replaced with what Cathy Benko terms a “corporate lattice” or what Sheryl Sandberg calls a “jungle gym.” Career progression is no longer well-defined within companies. As a result, workers today have a bigger responsibility to take charge of their professional growth. It’s up to you as the CEO of your career to be proactive, flexible, and creative. Document and quantify your accomplishments on an ongoing basis. Communicate with your manager and create a succession plan. Chart a long-term career path and stick to it.

Take control of your future

Being the CEO of your career involves taking control of your destiny. It requires you to be confident and diligent about ongoing education and skill-building. It also means recognizing your value and investing in yourself so that you can continue to position yourself as an asset. Take inventory of your skills, experiences and talents and use that information to inform your personal brand. Understand that you are the primary decision-maker in your professional life. Most importantly, don’t settle for less than you deserve. As the American author, Earl Nightingale said, “Remember: jobs are owned by the company, you own your career!”

If you’ve been thinking about being your own boss for a while but aren’t sure if it’s the right time, download my free guide: 5 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Soul-Sucking Job!

Caroline Castrillon, Founder/Business and Life Coach at Corporate Escape Artist

Caroline Castrillon is the founder of Corporate Escape Artist and a business and life coach whose mission is to help professionals transition from employee to entrepreneur. Caroline made the leap to entrepreneurship after a successful 25-year corporate marketing career and has never looked back. Prior to Corporate Escape Artist, she worked as the VP of Marketing for a small tech firms and for large Fortune 500 companies including AMD, Dell, and Sony. She has an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and is a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP). In addition to Thrive Global, she also contributes to Forbes and has been featured in publications including the New York Times. She enjoys inspiring and motivating others through her website CorporateEscapeArtist.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Brankospejs/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Ex-Googlers, Stanford Professors, and Start-Up CEOs Share Their Best Advice on Making a Career Change

by Shana Lebowitz
BongkarnThanyakij/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

Experts Say a Counterintuitive Management Strategy Used by Top Tech Companies Like Google and Facebook Can Yield Major Benefits

by Shana Lebowitz
Community//

Here’s Why 2020 is the Year Women Will Finally Marie Kondo Their Jobs

by Tracy Saunders

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.