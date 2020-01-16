Every now and then all of us can use a pick me up. There are some mornings where we don’t even want to get out of bed, let alone go to work! I cannot go one full day without telling myself any kind of positive affirmation! I tell them to myself all the time! Positive affirmations reinforce our mind with positivity because it’s so easy for the negative to take over and control your life. When you’re constantly telling yourself that something positive is going to happen, it reassures you along with calming down your mind and body in the process. They can also help overcome self-sabotage, create less anxiety, and stress. Think of it as retraining your brain to only think about all of the positive outcomes.

Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

How To Create Positive Affirmations

Now when you are creating positive affirmations you want to make sure that they are POSITIVE words. Positivity all around so do not include words such as can’t and won’t. Those are negative words that don’t belong in your positive affirmations. Try to start them off with “I can, I am, or I will” these are more empowering and gives you a little rush as well too. Next up, make sure that they are PRESENT tense! We are in the now, don’t be stuck in the past, or hung up on the future! Positive affirmations should always be spoken knowing that there is truth behind it. They should be spoken as facts, not as possibilities. When you are saying your positive affirmations out loud, say them with a passion because you know in not only your mind but also in your heart that it is true.

Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

Make sure that your positive affirmations are relevant and that you’re not talking about something that happened yesterday, last week, or even last month. Say your affirmations about what is happening right now! Again, make them RELEVANT. Now the most important part is that you have to get used to saying your affirmations. Many people recite them all day every day. For me, I normally say mines about 5 times a day but sometimes I can go up to 20. I usually start to recite them when “the going gets tough” or I have come to a part in my day that isn’t the best but I am hopeful and willing to make the most out of it. Now you can get started with just reciting them once or maybe even twice a day.

How To Practice Positive Affirmations

You can start with choosing one affirmation or maybe even two and begin practicing them daily for a few weeks. I know I say mines about 5-10 times a day, really just depends on what kind of day I’m having. Like, am I having an “I just feel so great today” or an “OMG I can’t believe I still haven’t done anything on my to-do list” day. See it all just depends, on a bad day I might be saying my affirmations 10 times a day! You have to say it out loud, confident, and believe it! Not only when you wake up but also before you go to bed! Also, it is important that you should write them down as well! Seeing it on paper gives confirmation to your brain that your positive affirmation is accurate.

Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

When To Use Positive Affirmations

If you want to make any kind of positive change in your life this is when positive affirmations step in. Some important times when to really use positive affirmations is when we are receiving that feeling that we are overwhelmed, exhausted, want to give up, or just flat out think that we can’t do it anymore. This is when our affirmations are most helpful! Also, realize that you don’t only have to use positive affirmations in negative situations! They can also be used in positive situations because you are just reinforcing all of that good energy back to you!

Overcoming a bad habit

Improve your self-esteem

Control anxiety, stress, anger, or doubt

Improve your productivity

Raise your confidence in anything you do

New promotion at work

Completed a very important goal

Woke up in a great mood (this has been happening to me since using them)

Positive Affirmations That I Practice

You are stronger than this

You are beautiful, healthy, and strong

There is plenty more where that came from

You have a great life, live it

Everything happens for a reason

Positive Affirmations That You Can Also Use

Everything is working out for my highest good

Every thought I think is creating my future

I prosper wherever I turn

My happy thoughts help me create a happy body

Today, no person, place, or thing can irritate or annoy me. I choose to be at peace

I deserve all that is good

Don’t sweat the small stuff

I can. I will. End of Story

I overcome fear by following my dreams

I am in charge of how I feel and today I’m choosing happiness

I will not compare myself to strangers on the Internet

I am choosing and not waiting to be chosen

I am enough

I let go of all that no longer serves me

I deserve the best and I accept the best now

My past is not a reflection of my future

I’m worthy of love

I will succeed today

My life is a gift and I appreciate everything I have

I don’t need someone else to feel happiness

My potential to succeed is limitless

Difficult times are part of my journey and allow me to appreciate the good

I’m in charge of my life and happiness

I’m worthy of respect and acceptance

My needs and wants are important

I attract money easily into my life

I’m free to create the life I desire

My body shape is perfect in the way it’s intended to be

Negative thoughts only have the power I allow them

How Positive Affirmations Can Keep You Focused

Positive affirmations are daily reminders that we are great! How else are you going to keep yourself accountable for all of the goals that you have? How else are you going to stay motivated to keep pushing on? There are so many areas of focus that positive affirmations help you with its insane. It will help you train your mind to stay focused on work, school, personal relationships and so much more. The benefits of staying focused are endless. I remember when I had a huge test coming up and I said all of my positive affirmations and guess what? I actually passed with a great grade and saying those affirmations kept me focused and really just helped me believe in myself! I know it sounds so cliché but it’s TRUE!

Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

Does Positive Affirmations Really Work?

Positive affirmations help build confidence and self-esteem! This can bring abundance into your life with anything from manifesting more money, romance or even losing weight. They have definitely helped me with certain situations that I needed to think positively which improved my mood. I do believe that it is all about the attitude that you have. If a person had a bad morning and keeps focusing on that bad morning, 9 times out of 10 that is how the rest of their day is going to end up. Another example is how we all have that one person that it always seems like bad stuff is happening to them nonstop but they never focus on anything positive let alone say any positive affirmations. We don’t want to end up like that person so always remember that being consistent is the key to success and keep your positive affirmations consistent. Leave some of your favorite positive affirmations in the comments. Going to leave you with a great quote from the one and only Oprah.