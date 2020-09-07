Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHY YOU NEED ENOUGH SLEEP

THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The importance and usefulness can never be overemphasized. That is because, for us, sleep is the natural stress-coping mechanism. Good night sleep and day time rests are means of rebounding into a state of health from the many stressors in our immediate environment. Right now, there is no greater stressor than the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated effects.

From concerns about powerlessness in the face of a ravaging disaster to worries about insecurity, increase in crime, and extensive state of unemployment, we can forget to take a break. Although an initial reaction of anxiety is expected, continued and excessive anxiousness spells doom for the general state of health. Therefore, there is a need to leave the cycle of stressors for some time and have a good sleep. Having a douse of good sleep is a perfect way to improve mental health and boost the immune system. Moreover, it gives room for a clearer head.

ROLE OF SLEEP

Sleep is a verified immune booster. Having a good sleep leaves the body rejuvenated. The body undergoes major repairs while we sleep. Hence, getting enough sleep improves our ability to fight infectious diseases. It also improves the outcomes in the fight against disease-causing organisms, including the coronavirus. 

Sufficient sleep plays a vital role in creating a balance in our hormones. Insufficient sleep or sleep-deprivation can result in a hormonal imbalance. Dopamine, also known as the “feel-good hormone,” is released by the brain to give the body a good feeling. With lack of sleep, dopamine secretion becomes affected, resulting in moodiness and for extreme cases, physical ill-health. In this instance, it becomes difficult to effectively function. Thus, effective sleep contributes to enhanced mental state, brain functionality, and daytime efficiency. In this period when anxiety results from combating the virus, high rate of unemployment, economic melt-down, and general life-altering changes, having a good night sleep may be a leeway.

Sleep is a fundamental biological process, but it is even more important in the face of the pandemic because of its physical and mental health advantages. Robust nighttime rest reinforces body defense, and research has demonstrated that sleep deficiencies can reduce the effectiveness of several vaccines. Higher cognitive skills, attention control, and enhanced concentration are further benefits of adequate sleep. During this period, good sleep helps kids and adults to maintain focus, adjust to school and work while staying at home.  

TIPS FOR GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP DURING THIS PANDEMIC

  • Set a plan and regimen: If there is anything the pandemic has done; it is changing our lifestyle from the way we used to know it. Major changes such as this can affect sleep. Having a routine can help in promoting a sense of normalcy even during this pandemic and helps in adjusting to the new way of doing things. 
  • Watch your nap meter: You could be compelled to take more naps if you stay home throughout the day. While naps are excellent ways to take a break and get the body ready again, lengthy naps, especially those who could prevent you from sleeping at night, should be avoided.
  • You are what you eat: maintaining a healthy diet can enhance excellent sleep. Foods such as caffeine and alcohol are known to have detrimental effects on the amount and efficiency of sleep.

    Akorede Adekoya, Pharmacist/Writer at The Perfect Writer

    Akorede is a passionate writer and global health enthusiast based in Toronto, Canada. When he's not writing, he's busy saving lives as a Pharmacist. He blogs at theperfectwriter.com. He's currently pursuing a Msc. in Global Health at McMaster University, Canada.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Self-care (Specifically Sleep) Matters More Than Ever Right Now

    by Gabriella Concepción
    A good night&#039;s sleep can do wonders for you
    Community//

    Why you Cant Underestimate the Importance of Sleep

    by Aleem Peermohamed
    Mixed-race woman relaxing meditating in a park
    Community//

    Sleep and the Immune System and How to Support Them

    by Dyan Haspel-Johnson, Ph.D., S.E.P.®

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.