Why You Don’t Have to Earn Your Own Love

Loving yourself means letting go of all the pressures of society and accepting yourself as you are.

By
Photo by De’Andre Bush on Unsplash

There are lots of people whose love and approval it feels like we have to earn – parents, friends, random strangers on Tinder, employers we’re trying to impress and followers on Instagram.

As children we needed to tidy our bedrooms or get good grades to be approved of.

As teenagers we had to wear the right clothes, like the right music and hang around with the right crowd to get acceptance from our peers.

As adults we have to have the right job, partner, body and home to be viewed as successful.

But you don’t have to earn your own love. You can make the decision to love yourself exactly as you are in this moment right now.

  • Without losing 10 pounds
  • Without getting another qualification
  • Without hitting your goals
  • Without striving, pushing or becoming perfect.

Babies don’t have to do anything to be loved. They are loveable just for existing. Do you realise that you are still just as perfect as a newborn baby? You don’t have to do anything to earn your space on this Earth. You are already perfect and whole.

Make the decision to love yourself today exactly as you are.

    Tammy Driver

    Tammy Driver, Mindfulness coach at The Mindful Diva

    Tammy Driver leads mindfulness courses for people with chronic health conditions and stress using mindfulness-based pain reduction (MBPR). In her role she helps people overcome suffering, reduce stress and restore their wellbeing. She is also an award winning health journalist with 20 years of experience on a variety of national and healthcare publications. Tammy is passionate about wellness and holistic healthcare - especially how mental health impacts our physical health. As well as running her mindfulness and coaching organisation, The Mindful Diva, she is co-founder of  Awakening Women's Circles - an online offering which started in 2020 to help women feeling alone during global lockdowns. Tammy is an accredited teacher with the leading mindfulness organisation Breathworks and a member of the British Association of Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

