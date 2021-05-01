Why You Don’t Have to Earn Your Own Love

Photo by De’Andre Bush on Unsplash

There are lots of people whose love and approval it feels like we have to earn – parents, friends, random strangers on Tinder, employers we’re trying to impress and followers on Instagram.

As children we needed to tidy our bedrooms or get good grades to be approved of.

As teenagers we had to wear the right clothes, like the right music and hang around with the right crowd to get acceptance from our peers.

As adults we have to have the right job, partner, body and home to be viewed as successful.

But you don’t have to earn your own love. You can make the decision to love yourself exactly as you are in this moment right now.

Without losing 10 pounds

Without getting another qualification

Without hitting your goals

Without striving, pushing or becoming perfect.

Babies don’t have to do anything to be loved. They are loveable just for existing. Do you realise that you are still just as perfect as a newborn baby? You don’t have to do anything to earn your space on this Earth. You are already perfect and whole.

Make the decision to love yourself today exactly as you are.