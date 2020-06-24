Why You Are Not Manifesting Your Goals

The Law of Attraction is very misunderstood.

It has nothing to do with magic. You can’t just start believing that your goals will materialise and stop acting on them. I know many people that have taken this view, dismissing the idea of manifestation months later. Here’s the harsh truth – unless you start taking action, most of your dreams will remain dreams. Note that the key word in ‘Attraction’ is ‘action’. The Universe won’t put everything in place just because you’ve been thinking about your goals, creating mood boards, etc.

Look at your goals – where do you want to be? You will get there by acting as if it has already happened. This requires some insight into the thought processes of people in positions of where you want to be. Becoming a straight-A student? Act as if you are. Want to be financially secure and responsible? Think about how someone in a position of financial security might be behaving and spending, and act accordingly. Your thoughts and actions are made up of energy. The Law of Attraction is sensitive to the vibrations you emit at any given time with any given thought, or any given action. Put out thoughts and vibrations that match what you want.

Something that many people get wrong – thinking positively is enough. It’s not. Your good thoughts are simply tools that help you push through, persevere and achieve. This is not to say that your thoughts aren’t important though, they are. Your thoughts materialise. Everything thought carries a vibration. What kind of thoughts and vibration are you emitting? You are not greater than the universe – it cannot be fooled. Be aware of your negative, limiting thoughts, do the inner work, and change them. Despite having positive thoughts about achieving specific goals for themselves, many still see the world as being insufficient in terms of resources and opportunities, believing that the success of others at the same goal(s) compromises their own chances of success. This creates a mindset based around the idea of competition. And while a degree of competitiveness is generally healthy, overwhelming competitiveness and a ‘lack’ mentality drives low-vibrational emotions (anxiety, jealousy) towards your goals. The universe picks up on these bad vibrations and correspondingly associates them with your goals. You can assume what happens next with your chances of it putting things into alignment for you.

Perseverance. We have been conditioned for instant gratification in today’s fast- paced world and give up when things get tough or don’t seem to go according to plan. This is especially so with goals or lifestyle changes where the process is long and more difficult to predict and visualise (fitness, health, and even entrepreneurship). Expect the unexpected with these goals, prepare yourself for road bumps and continually reassure yourself that those road bumps are designed to make you more resilient. Giving up is one surefire way to bring your progress to a close and cause you to fail. We are frightened of rejection and often stop when it happens. Rejection is redirection. Take another route and trust that the Universe is putting everything into alignment with your goal. It is very likely that there is more than one path to what you’re trying to achieve.

I failed miserably at school and was even told to leave for poor grades. So, how did I pull a 180 and what was the thing that changed? I decided to do well. I was intentional with my goal, saw where I wanted to be, and didn’t stop till I got there. It required a great deal of process and end-goal visualisation, pushing through negative thoughts, fighting through condescending responses from people around me when they saw that I was starting to try, reforming my structures for success, but; here I am today, and it was worth it.

Amber is a holistic health coach and nutritionist focused on transforming lives using an inside-out approach. Find her on Instagram at @amber.shaw.yt.