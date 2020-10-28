Why Working For Something Greater Than Himself Helped Floyd “Timeless” Thomas Find Success

When you are on a venture for yourself, it can be hard to stay motivated when the going gets tough. Worse yet, if you are not completely passionate about it and you have no one to support you when you tire out, the odds of you sticking with it are slim. But, when you are taking on something big in the hopes of helping the ones closest to you, all of the setbacks in the world won’t be able to hold you back from finding success. For Floyd Thomas, aka “Timeless”, pursuing the music industry meant not only chasing his passions, but lifting his friends and family out of tough situations and help them find their own success.

Early on, Thomas regrets trying to bring people in on his ventures while he could have been busy capitalizing on opportunities, and he has learned from this as his career has evolved. Instead, he has since focused on making the most of the opportunities and then turning around and assisting those close to him.

As a result, he now thrives in the music industry as a 35x Billboard charting producer and writer. However, the musicality is only one element of Timeless’ characteristics, as his reputation exudes integrity as well. When Timeless was only 20 years old, he was so dedicated to the success of his 9 artists that he turned down a near 7 figure production deal just to keep the focus on his artists and keep his word. Thomas’ willpower to be loyal to his clients is admirable, and it stems from his upbringing in which his mother supported him and his 6 siblings through entrepreneurship.

Growing up in South Bend, Indiana, Thomas grew up with a mother who worked vigorously to grow her cleaning business from zero to multiple six figures. Even with all of her success, she later would walk away from the company she built from scratch to fully nurture Floyd and his siblings. With such a strong spiritual influence growing up, Thomas would have the values and morals in place to be an ethical, dedicated record label owner and producer that prioritizes his clients over everything.

His ethics and dedication to his business have paid massive dividends, as he currently operates 5 facilities in Indiana and Texas each complete with state of the art recording studios, conference room, photography and video content facilities, and an office suite. Through it all, he has remained humble and kept a level head, and he says this is just the beginning.

A few years back, he was approached by a media company looking to portray him as a millionaire in a book and webinar series. Knowing that this was stretching the truth, he declined the offer regardless of the financial gain. Wanting to be transparent and honest with his life to inspire his audience, he instead set out to start the “Mogul in Process” movement to highlight both the triumphs and failures in his life.

Regardless of what career path you go down, being ethical, working for something bigger than you, and staying true to your core values will ensure that you never waiver and grow to your full potential while keeping your mental state in a good place.