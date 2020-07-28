Why Work Life Balance is BS

How many ‘getting your work-life balance right’ posts have you seen recently? If you’re anything like me, you would have noticed them dotted around everywhere.

This is not going to be one of those posts. Quite the opposite.

As an entrepreneur and business owner, you often set up definitive boundaries around family time and work time. This means that you don’t take time for yourself until the last email is read, the last phone call is made, kids in bed, dishes done, and the house tidied up.

By then you’re exhausted, and your ‘me’ time is falling asleep watching Netflix on the couch. Is this really the way you want to be living?

The only way to really get the idea of ‘balance’, is to create a work life blend. We spend more time in our job/business than we do at home, so it’s not realistic to think that there can be a balance.

Because if you do, then you are going to be disappointed every single day when you realise this is not achievable.

However, there can be a blend.

You need to understand – and accept – that you may work until 11pm one night, and a weekend the week after that, because that is what is required at the time.

On the flip side, you can decide to take a day off just to spend time with your family, or take a long weekend to drive down to the beach, and just be present in the moment. Isn’t that why you became a business owner in the first place? To give yourself the freedom to be able to decide when you work.

Know your priorities.

Know that sometimes aspects of your life will demand more of your attention.

Stop trying to be the perfect partner, business owner, parent.

Do the best you can and know that is enough.