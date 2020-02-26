Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Women Are Switching To Vegan, Cruelty-Free Beauty

This isn’t about being a Vegan. It’s about being an educated and ethical consumer.

By
This isn’t about being a Vegan. It’s about being an educated and ethical consumer. Health-conscious women are not only mindful of what they put into their bodies but also what they put on their skin and hair. People are often surprised (in-fact appalled) to learn what’s actually in their beauty products.

Here’s why:
TESTING ON ANIMALS
Firstly, and most importantly, we love our planet and we love animals. We sell beauty products and skincare and, in our opinion, there is absolutely no need to test on animals. You need to be very careful with what has and hasn’t been tested on animals. It’s always best to go with certified brands who have been thoroughly audited to ensure their products, and their ingredients, meet the strict certifications. Currently, products that are sold physically in China can be subject to testing on animals. This is why a lot of multi-national brands are not Cruelty-free certified.
ANIMAL PRODUCTS
We don’t believe that it is necessary that skincare, hair care, and makeup use animal parts or parts produced by animals. There are lots of great plant alternatives. For example, there are ingredients such as Carmine, or Cochineal Dye, used in a lot of makeup which is crushed beetles and you’ll find it frequently used in lipsticks and so-called ‘cruelty-free’ brands.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for:
Lanolin: a waxy substance secreted by the sebaceous glands of sheep.
Gelatin: a protein obtained by boiling skin, tendons, ligaments, and/or bones with water. It is usually obtained from cows or pigs. Gelatin is used in shampoos, face masks, and other cosmetics. Yes, women put this on our faces and bodies daily!
Tallow: an animal fat that’s a common ingredient in many cosmetics including eye makeup, lipstick, makeup bases, and foundations.
Squalene: made from the liver of sharks used in lotions, eye makeups and lipsticks.~We encourage you to do your own research and know exactly what’s in your bathroom. Join us to make a conscious transition to Vegan and Cruelty-Free beauty.

    Tamara Loehr, Wellnesspreneur

    Tamara Loehr is a serial entrepreneur and award-winning businesswoman who has launched multiple ethical startups into global success, including Gutsii and Hot Tresses. She believes in mixing business with pleasure and empowering women everywhere to make an impact for the good of the world. Tamara Loehr is also the author of Balance is B.S.

