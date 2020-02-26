Why Women Are Switching To Vegan, Cruelty-Free Beauty

We don’t believe that it is necessary that skincare, hair care, and makeup use animal parts or parts produced by animals. There are lots of great plant alternatives. For example, there are ingredients such as Carmine, or Cochineal Dye, used in a lot of makeup which is crushed beetles and you’ll find it frequently used in lipsticks and so-called ‘cruelty-free’ brands.



Here are some of the main ones to look out for:

Lanolin: a waxy substance secreted by the sebaceous glands of sheep.

Gelatin: a protein obtained by boiling skin, tendons, ligaments, and/or bones with water. It is usually obtained from cows or pigs. Gelatin is used in shampoos, face masks, and other cosmetics. Yes, women put this on our faces and bodies daily!

Tallow: an animal fat that’s a common ingredient in many cosmetics including eye makeup, lipstick, makeup bases, and foundations.

Squalene: made from the liver of sharks used in lotions, eye makeups and lipsticks.~We encourage you to do your own research and know exactly what’s in your bathroom. Join us to make a conscious transition to Vegan and Cruelty-Free beauty.