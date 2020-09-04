Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why wellness matters!

The only person who disputes the value of wellness is the person who is well.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
My father’s health had been poor for at least the past decade. He spent a lot of time in and out of hospital, especially in the last months of his life. The experience was one that no family should go through, but many do.

Every time the medical team managed to control one health condition, it seemed that another would flare up, confounding my father’s doctors and their efforts. From infections to failing kidneys to heart failure to fluid retention—well, you get the picture. I lost track of the multitude of tests he endured, but among them were electrocardiographs, echocardiograms, X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, and daily blood tests. He found it challenging to eat or drink. Finally, he simply wanted to go home.

My father comforted me the last time I saw him alive. He told me he was ready to go and asked me to take care of our family. I cried when he held my hand as he had done at times over the years, because now his big, strong hands were weak and frail.

On February 11, 2018, William Henry Colin Milner passed away at the age of 85. My father took his final breath at home, where he wanted to be, in his skilled nursing room at Haro Park Centre, supported by family and nurses he knew well.

He left us the day before the first anniversary of another death. My brother, Robert, celebrated his 59th birthday less than a month prior to dying of a heart attack the prior February, an event that shocked and devastated our family.

I am so sad when I think of their deaths. And I am so angry.

You see, Robert caught pneumonia, which raised his risk for a heart attack—something he likely never realized. While he did demanding physical work, my brother ate a poor diet and smoked, two lifestyle behaviors associated with heart disease. His early death grieves me all the more because he had the potential to enjoy those additional years of life I talk about so frequently in my work, and he never will.

Most of the issues that my father faced were preventable. He could have aged so differently if he had eaten well, kept physically active and stayed more socially engaged, along with all the other things that we promote for active aging. Sadly, my father experienced a profound change in his lifestyle and his quality of life after his health and mobility declined. While he had those additional years of life, he was unable to live them fully.

I wanted more years with my father and my brother. I won’t have them. But, through my advocacy of active aging, I want to ensure that other fathers and brothers, mothers and sisters, live as long, and as fully, as possible before they die. And, that they experience a beautiful death when it comes time to leave their families.

So, please, do us all a favor: The next time someone asks you to justify your wellness program, staff or culture, think about the families out there. Think about your family. Think about how wellness can change the way we live and the way we die. Think about how wellness matters. The only person who disputes the value of wellness is the person who is well.

Today, when I look at my hands, I see the grooves and wrinkles that I first noticed on my father’s hands 42 years ago. At the time, aged 17, I realized he was getting “old,” and it was an awakening. Yet my father was only 45, a relatively young man in reality. Now, aged 59, I wonder how my two daughters see me. But I also think about how I feel versus what my hands show.

Active aging provides me—and everyone who embraces it—a foundation to engage fully in life at every stage. And that’s a priceless gift not only to ourselves, but to all the people we love.

Colin Milner, Founder/CEO at International Council on Active Aging

Colin Milner is CEO of the International Council on Active Aging and founder of the active-aging industry in North America. Milner is also a leading authority on the health and well-being of the older adult, and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of "the most innovative and influential minds" in the world on aging-related topics.

An award-winning writer, Milner has authored more than 300 articles. He has been published in such journals as Global Policy, and the Annual Review of Gerontology and Geriatrics. He also contributed a chapter to the World Economic Forum book Global Population Ageing: Peril or Promise?

Milner's speeches have stimulated thousands of business and government leaders, industry professionals & older adults worldwide.

Whether Fortune 500 companies or governmental organizations, Milner's efforts have inspired a broad spectrum of groups to seek his counsel, include amongst these:

World Health Organization
World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Aging
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
White House Conference on Aging
US Department of Health and Human Services
US Administration on Aging
National Institute on Aging
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
The Canadian Minister of State (Seniors) and (Finance)
Canadian Special Senate Committee on Aging
European Commission
Informal Meeting of the European Union Ministers of Sport
National Health Services - Scotland
WEF Think Tank: Preparing for Prosperous Longevity in Asia
World Economic Forum Expert Networking
Shanghai Forum
4th International Strategy Conference on Safety and Health at Work
Vancouver Olympic Committee
BC Ministry of Healthy Living and Sport
Deloitte Life Sciences & Health Care
Ernst and Young
New Balance

Milner received the CanFitPro Association "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his contributions to the Canadian fitness industry. He is also recognized as one Canada's Top 100 Health Influencers, and as a "Who's Who" in the US Fitness Industry. Milner's tireless efforts have leading-edge publications, television networks and radio stations seeking his insights. Among these outlets are: CNN, US News and World Report, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Dow Jones Market Watch, Money Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, WebMD, The National Post, Globe and Mail, Parade Magazine, and Fox Business Radio.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

