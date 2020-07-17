Why wealth disparities are not sustainable

Webinar presented on the importance of mobilizing equity

The US Coalition of Black Women Businesses sponsored a webinar on Mobilizing Equity. The purpose of the webinar was to focus on how individuals, businesses, and the community can prepare and respond to the post-COV19 challenge.

Discussion Topics

Equity – how is it defined and measured? What does it mean for black businesses and the black community? What strategies can be used to increase diverse strategic resources, networks, and partnerships to empower and improve success? (use of an example) How to increase collaboration and collective cooperation to leverage growth and development post COV19 Why empower and improve equity in the future through unity, accountability, and mobilizing as black women-owned businesses?

Introduction to Mobilizing Equity

The new normal must be better, more just, more equitable touching a broader base of the worldwide population to prosper and thrive — not just survive.

Access, equities, and disparities were reviewed from the perspective of wealth, income, health, business, and community. Women-owned or led businesses were given as examples of entrepreneurial success strategies. Suggestions for collective community growth actions post COV19 were listed. A call to action was made for mobilizing equity and black women businesses.

Mobilizing Equity

In summary and conclusion, there has been no improvement in white to black wealth disparities in the US since the civil rights movement, one can posit it has worsened given the data. The data indicates education is failing black students– especially black men. COV19 has weakened black communities disparately both through the health and economic crisis it has caused. Social unrest for disparate treatment in black communities has had a worldwide impact. Globally voices are calling for change and a call to action.

The transformation starts with our voices, in our collective personal and professional abilities to stop, listen, and do something. What we did in the past has not worked. We must become more innovative and creative to mobilize equity and prosperity. “Business as usual” and what was normal was global poverty in black and brown communities of color. COV19 has given us the silver lining that we must shift to a new and more just social order for the future of humanity.