Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

Why We Should Embrace Aging as an Adventure

We need to feel better about aging in order to age better.

By

    Carl Honoré, Writer, Speaker, Broadcaster

    Carl Honoré is a writer and speaker and the voice of the global Slow Movement. His books have been published in 34 languages and landed on bestseller lists in many countries. His TED Talk in praise of slowness has been viewed 3 million times. His new TED Talk in praise of aging will drop soon. His four books are:

    1. In Praise of Slowness: Challenging the Cult of Speed

    2. Under Pressure: Putting the Child Back in Childhood

    3. The Slow Fix: Solve Problems, Work Smarter and Live Better in a World Addicted to Speed

    4. Bolder: Making the Most of Our Longer Lives  

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Growing Younger Gracefully

    by Sheena Nancy Sarles
    Community//

    Pricey ‘anti-aging’ products cannot reverse time. Let’s embrace wrinkles, not fight them.

    by Fayne Frey, MD
    Community//

    The Magic of Beginner’s Mind

    by Bianca Alexander

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.