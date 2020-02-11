Why We Should Embrace Aging as an Adventure

Carl Honoré is a writer and speaker and the voice of the global Slow Movement. His books have been published in 34 languages and landed on bestseller lists in many countries. His TED Talk in praise of slowness has been viewed 3 million times. His new TED Talk in praise of aging will drop soon. His four books are:
1. In Praise of Slowness: Challenging the Cult of Speed
2. Under Pressure: Putting the Child Back in Childhood
3. The Slow Fix: Solve Problems, Work Smarter and Live Better in a World Addicted to Speed
4. Bolder: Making the Most of Our Longer Lives
