Why We Need to Stop Trying to Be Supermoms

So, the other day, I was on Instagram and I came across a beautifully posed mom with her husband and kids.

It was a family picture where everyone was smiling, the mama appeared fit and professionally done-up, and the huge custom house was spotless.

Heck, she probably had a healthy gourmet meal cooking, her kids never screamed bloody murder over toys, she was uber-successful at work, and she threw glamorous parties in her spare time.

(Ok, my imagination may have gotten away from me a little…)

But I thought, “Right now I’m sitting in a pile of dirty clothes, eating chocolate, and cursing my to-do list.”

It felt awful. Like I was failing as a mother.

So, I made myself get off Instagram and I reminded myself (for the 5,000th time) that those photos are STAGED. That social media shows a highlight reel, NOT a real life image.

And that helped.

But you know what, I HATE that social media puts the idea of “supermom” on a pedestal.

Because there is no such thing!

It’s like “doing it all” is the pinnacle of success when it comes to being a mom – and it drives me freaking crazy.

You know what I see from a culture of moms trying to do it all? (And obviously feel sometimes too)

Burn out. Exhaustion. Unhappiness.

Because when we try to do it all for our families, we end up sucking the joy out of life – which is now one big “should do” list to keep up with the other “supermoms” out there.

The hamster wheel never ends. And dang it, you deserve better.

You deserve tender moments of laughing with your littles without worrying about work

You deserve to lay on the couch reading a book without feeling guilty

And you deserve to feel that you have enough – enough house, enough car, enough friends, etc.

Be Different

So, what if instead of competing with the supermoms of the world, you focused on building up other moms you know. Send encouraging articles, bring a mom you know a coffee, or try a new mom care package gift.

Because what moms really need is support. (Not competition that breeds feelings of not being enough.)

And to know that they aren’t alone in this challenging job of raising human beings.

And Give Yourself Love

So if you’re beating yourself up about something today, whether it’s being better parent, a better employee, or a better spouse – give yourself grace. Regardless of what it looks like online, no one’s life is perfect. We all struggle from time to time.

And remember that many people are suffering behind closed doors – too afraid to show their real feelings to an artificial world. And that is the saddest part of it all.