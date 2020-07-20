“Why we need to stay calm.” With Charlie Katz & Sean Bisceglia

We need to stay calm, nothing positive ever comes from panic. We also need to be realistic. There’s no silver bullet that’s going to fix the economy and bring us back to where we were — we all have to just keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Sean has specialized in accelerating growth and establishing leadership positions for companies in the HCM industry, with a focus on launching disruptive technologies. He has founded and led four companies that achieved rapid market acceptance and global distribution of its products and services. Bisceglia’s business success began 25 years ago when he founded TFA, a technology-focused ad agency that achieved significant success. TFA was sold to Leo Burnett in 1998. After TFA, Mr. Bisceglia partnered with William Blair Ventures to acquire Corporate Project Resources, Inc (“CPRi”) where he doubled revenues in less than 2 years. In 2007, Mr. Bisceglia founded TalentDrive where he formed one of the first technology-enabled staffing businesses in the industry. In 2013, Mr. Bisceglia founded and became CEO of Scout Exchange, a platform for marketplace recruiting that serves Fortune 500 companies. After leaving Scout Exchange, Mr. Bisceglia joined Sterling Partners as an Operating partner on a $250M Education Opportunity Fund. In 2018, Bisceglia became Cheif Executive Officer of Curion.

From selling seashells on the New Jersey shoreline as a 10-year-old to selling companies a few years out of college, I’ve always gravitated towards business. I started my first company, TFA, with a loan from my father. After a few years of growth and momentum, I sold TFA to Leo Burnett Worldwide, making me the youngest executive vice president in the company’s history. Ever since I’ve been leading and building value within companies.

Actually, what I found to be difficult came later on in my career. In 2007, I founded a resume search technology platform. After the recession hit, it became clear companies experiencing waves of layoffs did not need a resume search program. Though my advisors suggested I fold in 2008, but I didn’t walk away until 2011. Giving up doesn’t come naturally to entrepreneurs, but it’s just as important to know when to pull the plug on a company as it is to have the skills to run a company.

Yes, in my early days I read Company Manners by Lois Wyse, which really influenced the way I lead. When everyone participates in contributing to the big picture, it makes all the difference. The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell is also an incredible read for anyone in the consumer insights industry.

I started my companies because I wanted control over my own life. I also love what it feels like to build a company from the bottom up, or coming in and creating positive change and building value. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch all the hard work you’ve poured in starting to pay off.

Hard work is undoubtedly the foundation of a successful business. There’s no way around it. Sometimes it can even feel all-encompassing, but at the end of the day, the reward and thrill of succeeding are worth it. I also prioritize hiring people that are smarter than me. Such an integral aspect of leadership is building a team you trust to have your back. If you have those people, the ups and downs don’t shake you as much.

Being a leader both at work and at home is very important to me. Wherever you are, people’s eyes are on you for guidance and support. My wife and I were on the verge of being empty nesters, and now we have three kids under the age of 24 living with us. Though these times have been very hard, I’ve tried to live by the quote “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” as much as I can.

Maintaining culture and motivating employees has proven to be more difficult over remote channels. There’s a level of fatigue that comes along with digital-only interaction that I think we’ve all been struggling with. Even so, as a company, we are trying to stay as consistent as possible with our communication and encouragement. I’m trying to continue working on the company rather than in the company. Right now, that’s involved a lot of strategy for our newly launched mergers and acquisition initiative.

We limited news to once a week because the constant onslaught of COVID-19 information just didn’t feel constructive. We’ve been spending more time on faith-based activities. I’ve found it also helps to focus more on what you can do for others who have it harder than you. We’ve been pouring into organizations such as Top Box, Feeding America, and Giveback Garden. Being involved with non-profits serves as a much-needed reminder that there’s a lot of unity in the world right now, not just pain and fear.

I think it’s too early to tell what opportunities will arise. Adjusting a 50-year old industry built on science on consumer decision making to a totally new market feels a bit like turning around the Titanic. It really is going to be a learn as we go situation for us all.

Honestly, I think American’s attention spans are too short for this to hold people’s focus for too much longer. With the election drawing closer and hopefully a vaccine on the horizon, I would be surprised if COVID-19 is affecting our day-to-day lives in the next 12 months. However, I do believe our current hyper-focus on hygiene will create long-term patterns and habits.

We need to stay calm nothing positive ever comes from panic. We also need to be realistic. There’s no silver bullet that’s going to fix the economy and bring us back to where we were we all have to just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Our facilities have reopened with adapted safety protocols, we’ve moving forward with our M&A strategy, and we are continuing to build of network or partners and clients.

Take it one day at a time. Looking at the 2020 fiscal year as a whole right now feels intimidating, so do whatever you can do today that’s going to put you ahead tomorrow.

When I was around 15 years of age, my father told me, “You don’t make any money working for someone else.” I remember these words in every new venture.

I also encourage my family to live by the 3 “G’s” — Good, Graceful, Gratitude.

