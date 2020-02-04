Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why we need to connect and do more Face to Face

We are social creatures by nature with a deep-seated need to connect and do more face to face. With smart phones and an plenty of technology, it’s very easy to be social from the comfort of your own home. In fact, it’s easy to avoid being social face to face outside of work. Whether it’s hanging out with colleagues after work. Or catching up with family and friends at the weekends. Social meet-ups are great for our mental and physical health. Among many other things social meet-ups offer support and prevent loneliness.

According to Matthew Lieberman. We have a need to connect that is as fundamental as our need for food and water. Being sociable can help keep our mental functioning in check. If communication is a vital skill, face to face interaction is a necessity. Studies has shown that social meet-ups can help with depression. It’s hard to feel down and disinterested when you’re spending time with like minded individuals. Here are my 3 benefits of why connecting and doing more face to face is good for your well-being.

Well-being – Involving yourself in social meet-ups can improve well-being. Socialising and spending meaningful time with others delays memory loss as we age. By keeping your brain sharp and mentally engaged with those around you.

Self-Confidence – Social meet-ups can actually help with self-confidence. Socialising with people we don’t know can develop self-confidence and reduce shyness.

Improve Productivity – With busy work and home lives, it’s not always easy to find the time for a social meet-up. Social meet-ups can help taking time out of your day to socialise with others can give you the break you need. And boost your productivity in return.

Blandine Obale, Founder at Umeand

Blandine Obale is the CEO and Founder of Umeand. Umeand’s mission is to make scheduling simpler so we can connect and do more face to face.

&lt;a style=&quot;background-color:black;color:white;text-decoration:none;padding:4px 6px;, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:12px;font-weight:bold;line-height:1.2&quot; href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@katekalvach?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=photographer-credit&amp;utm_content=creditBadge&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; title=&quot;Download free do whatever you want high-resolution photos from Kate Kalvach&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;padding:2px 3px&quot;&gt;&lt;title&gt;unsplash-logo&lt;/title&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;padding:2px 3px&quot;&gt;Kate Kalvach&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
