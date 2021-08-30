Why We Feel Stressed All the Time

According to the American Psychological Association’s (APA) 2017 Stress in America survey of nearly 3,500 adults in the United States, 56 percent of people say that following the news causes them stress.

Our wired culture also contributes to more of us feeling out of control more of the time. “People are working longer hours courtesy of their digital devices,” says Dr. Gupta. “That means it’s harder to break away to exercise, relax, or spend time with loved ones

How Much Stress Is Unhealthy?

A little bit of stress can actually be a good thing. Indeed, the body and brain’s normal reaction to everyday stress is what allows us to handle daily challenges, such as waking up to an alarm clock in the morning, getting stuck in traffic, or coming home to a birthday surprise.

How Stress Helps Us Survive

Stress can also give you an appropriate awareness of when you’re in danger. “It’s essential to your survival as a human being,” says Jennifer Haythe, MD, a cardiologist and the codirector of the Center for Women’s Cardiovascular Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.That healthy vigilance relies in part on the body’s fight-or-flight response: When something stressful happens, stress hormones like cortisol course through your body, says Dr. Haythe, amping up your energy and enabling you to, say, get a loved one out of a burning car before you’ve noticed that you’re injured yourself.

When Stress Turns Unhealthy

But when stress becomes chronic, or when you find that you’re constantly having an outsize reaction to small stressors, that’s when stress can be less than beneficial, and can impact your emotions, cognition, and physical health in a negative way, says Gupta. Stress may even contribute to serious illness down the line, be it heart disease, lowered immunity, or changes in the brain.

But while it’s impossible to banish stress entirely, every one of us can learn coping strategies that help manage its effects. Whether it’s listening to soothing music, dabbing your favorite calming essential oils on your pulse points before bed, or closing your eyes, getting out of your head and having a sensory experience, it’s possible to put stress aside when you need to. Here’s what you need to know to calm your nervous system, keep stressful events in perspective, and continue to feel good, whatever life throws your way.

What Is the Difference Between Stress and Anxiety?

The words “stress” and “anxiety” are often used interchangeably. Though the symptoms can feel similar, medically they are different. “Sometimes anxiety is triggered by a stressful situation; the two often go hand in hand,” says Dr. Dossett. “But it’s also possible to feel stressed without feeling anxious.”

So what’s the distinction? “Anxiety is more closely associated with consistently worrying or ruminating about things, even when nothing much is going on,” she explains. Sometimes, anxiety can be part of a syndrome known as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), a constellation of symptoms that jangle your nervous system and a condition you may experience even when the outside world is at its calmest. Stress, on the other hand, tends to be a person’s response to a situation or event, like giving a presentation in front of a crowd, says Gupta.