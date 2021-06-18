Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why We are Attracted to Confidence?

There’s a scientific reason why we are attracted to confidence. We’re social beings, so we look for cues from our environment on how to act, and cues from others on how we should treat them.

Confidence is attractive, right?

According to most people: yes.

Confidence continuously tops the lists of desirable traits in a romantic partner and was named by Forbes as one of the top three traits employers look for in prospective employees.

But why?

There’s a scientific reason why we are attracted to confidence. We’re social beings, so we look for cues from our environment on how to act, and cues from others on how we should treat them. That’s why confident body language is often inherently trustworthy: relaxed shoulders, stillness, (or lack of fidgeting), maintained eye contact, and hands out where you can see them. It’s built to instill trust in your abilities, and when you trust yourself, you give others the message that you’re worth their trust too.

Social messages like these have evolved as mental shortcuts; economical ways to save time on decision-making. We form (often short-sighted) impressions of people’s personalities in these brief instances, coined by one Tufts Study as “thin slices,” and this saves us the time it would take to gather more extensive data. Because you get such a limited window of time to make an impression, confidence helps draw people to you faster.

The other reason confidence appears successful: it signifies a “winner”. You don’t need to watch a nature documentary to know that confidence tends to intimidate the competition. People who are less sure of themselves are warded off by those who stake their claim. It’s survival-of-the-fittest 101. We place our trust in people who believe in themselves because they’ve deemed themselves fit to “make it”.  When you’re confident, you convince others that you have abilities to be confident in.

Furthermore, self-esteem, which is strongly linked to confidence, shows how people perceive their own relational value. So by displaying confidence, you are essentially informing others that you are not only accepted and well-liked by yourself, but by others as well…another promising sign of survival capabilities. (Your chances of survival are higher if you are well-liked by others).

But before you start carrying your head an inch taller to attract a mate or land your dream job, you should know that there’s a difference between appearing confident, and genuinely feeling it. And it’s obvious…after some time.

For example, false negatives, such as people who fake their confidence don’t reap the same rewards as people who actually are confident. And “faking it ‘til you make it” only works as a temporary fix, under certain circumstances. You can reach those external mile markers, but if you’re not aiming to internalize what you perform, you won’t develop the same level of core resilience needed to get you through times when false confidence falls flat.

Moreover, falsely magnetic personalities may charm those who are less fit to judge others’ worth for themselves, because they trust wholeheartedly in superficial appearances; without investing the time to search under the surface. Therefore, the “attractive” benefits of developing genuine confidence are two-fold: Not only will you be a genuinely higher quality prospect to others, but you’ll attract more genuinely matched company as well.

So confidence is key to attraction, but more importantly: It only matters to the extent that you believe it. If you sincerely think you are worth it, you will assert your worth by only accepting what (and who) you deserve. The first step to attracting a worthy opportunity is truly believing you’re worth it. The added bonus of developing authentic confidence in yourself? No matter who you attract; at the end of the day, you are certain to have yourself by your side.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver empowers growth-minded individuals with the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers both SHRM and ICF accredited online and onsite training including confidence self-coaching and coaching certification.  Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders that are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

 

In 2020, Alyssa became a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a 7th-time bestselling author with, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

 

She teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches the GetStarted RI entrepreneurs, and judges the Best Employers and the Women in Business Stevie Awards.

