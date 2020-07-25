NATURE’S MOST VITAL RESOURCE-‘WATER’ -RAW MATERIAL OF LIFE: You can use it wisely, you can waste it, or you can kill it

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN 2-WATER

NATURE’S MOST VITAL RESOURCE — “WATER” — RAW MATERIAL OF LIFE-

You can use it wisely, you can waste it or you can kill it!

Alexander, why is water the most vital resource?

Water is the raw material of life and our earth’s most vital resource. Without water, there would be:

1. No Plants

2. No Animals

3. No Humans

The earth is 75% made out of water. 97% is ocean salt water, so we have only 3% of clean drinking water. Speaking of clean drinking water, we all know what happened in Flint Michigan which spread over to Ohio, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and so many other states. Approximately 3000 people each day die because they don’t have enough clean drinking water. Some of the countries, for example in Africa, they have to walk 6.1 miles to get one gallon of clean drinking water. 92% of the population is dehydrated. When you are dehydrated, your metabolic rate slows down 2% to 3%. The human body is estimated to be 50% to 75% made out of water.The reason I say 50% to 75% is because every human being is different; as an infant, we are about 75% to 78% made out of water because we are swimming for 9 months in mom’s womb, in the placenta full of water and alkaline: as you know fat tissue has much less water content than lean muscle tissue. Generally speaking, men are made of 60% water and women are 55% made of water.

2. What is the main function of water?

The biggest function water has in our body:

1. It promotes the blood flow, your blood is thinning.

2. It speeds up your metabolic rate, you might be able to lose weight.

3. It activates the intestine bacterial flora and enzymes in your gut for disease prevention.

4. It gets rid of waste, toxins, food additive, pollutants, and carcinogens

5. It regulates your body temperature.

6. It cushions your joints.

7. It helps carrier nutrients and oxygen to your cells.

8. It helps convert food to energy.

9. It moistens oxygen for breathing.

10. It protects and cushions your vital organs.

11. It helps your body observe nutrients.

12. It makes up 75 % of your muscles.

13. It makes up 92 % of your blood.

14. It composes 30% of your bones.

15. It composes 80% of your brain.

16. It makes up 90% of your lungs.

17.It makes up 79% of your kidneys.

18. It composes 64% of your skin.

19. It makes up 73% of your heart.

Good strong water is water with strong deoxidation qualities. If you don’t drink enough good strong water, you become dehydrated, malnourished, chemical imbalance along with your waste and toxins stay in your body and they will destroy you cell DNA — (“Deoxyribonucleic Acid” that’s how you were made 23 chromosomes from Mom and 23 chromosomes from Dad), and the might turn cancerous.

3. What type of water should we drink and how much?

The best water to drink was discovered in recent years in Japan where you can get fresh Kangen Water. Kangen means back to the origin. That’s the type of water we should drink also known as alkalized ionized water.

We should drink half of your body weight in ounces. For examples, if you weight 200 lbs, you should drink 100 ounces of water. If you weigh 100 lbs, you should drink 50 ounces of water.

BIO-

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Alexander Denk

Alexander Denk is a native of Vienna, Austria currently living in Los Angeles. He is a world class lecturer on Human Nutrition, Human Health Science and Sports & Fitness. According to Thrive Global, Alexander is one of the greatest minds in the field of Health. He has been featured in many magazines including SUCCESS MAGAZINE with Tony Robbins on the cover. Alexander has revolutionized Hollywood from being a Photo and stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger, producing Movies to owning an aspiring billion-dollar enterprise committed to bring virtual theatres to your home. He has trained many Hollywood celebrities. Alexander achieved the highest honor as Distinguished Toastmasters (DTM) and was honored as Lifetime Achievement recipient. He earned a Masters Degree in Human Nutrition. Mr. Denk’s philanthropic efforts have impacted many charities and civic organizations including The Special Olympics for over 20 years. To book Alexander for special speaking engagements, TV appearances, and book signing, contact Silicon Beach Speakers at [email protected]