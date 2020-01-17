Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why waiting for your Prince Charming is blocking your abundance

Forget about Prince Charming and experience abundance.

By

Forget the Prince and attract bliss

Before I was an active spiritual and mindset coach, I started my own company based in the education sector. It was through this experience with many trials, errors, and triumphs that I was able to reach my first personal definition of success and receive a constant stream of abundance. I started my entrepreneurial journey back in 2013. I bought a book for  $9.99 on Amazon on how to make your own website and went from there. I learned how to rank my webpage high in google, craft great emails, and interact with clients. I poured my heart and soul into my education business. I went from 0€ months and having to get an extra job teaching at an international school to over 20,000€ figure months (consistently). 

The one thing that shifted me from 0-figure months to consistent 5-figure months was unblocking a super archaic limiting belief. A belief that for the strong, independent, woman who I thought I was, was blocking my birthright to abundance. 

Although I loved the idea of me being a self-made, independent woman, and portrayed myself to be that way I felt inside that there was something off. In my subconscious I was holding onto the belief that a man would save me. Every time something went wrong, even the slightest little thing, I couldn’t help but think how nice it would be to have a financially stable partner step in and take care of me. Whisk me away on his horse, run off into the sunset, and live happily ever after (all the while implying that this hypothetical “Prince Charming” was going to take care of me). I was attached to his idea energetically, emotionally, and financially.   

So where was this block stemming from? After some deep soul-searching (with pensive thought, reading, and journaling heart-felt responses), I realized that the issue was that I really wanted someone to save me. And this longing to be saved stemmed from my childhood. Part of the limiting belief was societal. I grew up with the idea that you went to college, bought a house, got married, and lived happily every after with my significant other (implying a sense of security). The other part of this limiting belief was that I grew up with a loving but mentally unstable father. He was a Vietnam veteran who suffered PTSD and was bipolar. I grew up riding the highest highs of his manic episodes and also the lowest lows. This volatility and uncertainty caused a deep sense of not feeling safe and longing for stability and safety. I wanted my dad to protect me and take care of me, but at times (especially towards the end of his life) he could hardly take care of himself. I ranged from deep emotions such as loving him so much, but also experienced deep anger, disappointment, and abandonment (how can my supposed caretaker not take care of me? Why can’t I fully trust him and know everything will be okay?).

On an energetic subconscious level I wanted a partner who could provide me the safety that I never had as a child. Someone who would protect me from the world, tell me everything is going to be okay, and support me (emotionally and financially). Although I would like to tell people throughout the years that I had a great, stable, childhood I was very much lying, and probably just didn’t want to open up the wound. Just writing this article I can feel the instability and the roots of where many of my limiting beliefs stem from. 

Every child should feel safe and protected. This is in no way a victim story. Rather, an acknowledgment of who I am, where I came from, and taking my power back. Ultimately, I am my own keeper and I had to take my own power back. I had to revisit that little girl and give her power back to her. I had to let her know that it was okay. That she is safe and that she will always be protected and taken care of. Once she felt safe, I as an adult began to feel safe. I felt the sensation of feeling protected and taken care of and that nobody needs to fill that void (after all, the universe has my back) for me. And consequently when I felt safe and knew that I could rely solely on me and it was completely okay to rely and trust myself, it was almost as if the floodgates to abundance opened. Good things started to line up, opportunities seemed to fall from the sky, and a started experiencing a consistent flow of abundance. And it felt really good.

It is true what they say: success is an inside job. Once I found what was causing the “save me” complex, I saw immediate differences. My volatile months from just getting by to prosperous and constant months of overflow began to happen. 

I used to be a non-believer in the wounded child. But the fact is, a lot of our beliefs and stories developed in our childhood years, and revisiting them-in spite of how difficult it may be-can make all the difference. Do the inner energetic work. You will see significant changes in your life.

In love and light,

Jaclyn Marie

Jaclyn Marie, Spiritual Success Coach

Jaclyn Marie is known for her ability to connect with you deeply, allowing space for graceful expansion, self discovery, powerful healing and radical transformation.

Her life’s mission is to help others find their true soul’s purpose and uncover the wounds, discover their limiting beliefs and transform and transcend them and begin their journey on living their authentic truth.

Jackie is a master manifestor who teachers the methods of co-creating and living a life beyond your wildest dreams. She feels it is her duty and purpose to empower others and discover their authentic selves so that they too can live a life that is wildly successful and wake up every day feeling enthralled.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

“You gotta face your limitations to be able to release them.” with Regan Hillyer and Dr. Marina Kostina

by Dr. Marina Kostina
Community//

Creating Two Six-Figure Businesses While Coping with the Unexpected Challenges of Motherhood

by Duku
Community//

10 life lessons learnt by a Romanian Waitress turned Life Coach & Counsellor in the UK

by Adina Oltean

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.