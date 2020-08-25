Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Two Mentors Are Better Than One

Women learn through mentoring.

How Women Learn –  the mini series

Women learn through mentoring. 

My coaching client squealed in delight as she recounted how her interview had gone better than she could have imagined, that she had been offered the new role before she even reached home. She did an obligatory hip wiggle and a solo high five to no one in particular. When I pressed her for what had made the difference in her approach this time, she had said that she benefitted from having two very different mindsets as a sounding board. Richard and Leila, her two inhouse mentors were truly instrumental in getting her moving on up. 

Indeed, a study by Wallace (2010) found that the ideal situation for being mentored was to have a male and female mentor. They found that a male mentor provided more instrumental career functions that resulted in higher earnings whilst a female mentor was best positioned to provide emotional and personal needs. Food for thought!

In the research study “Women Entrepreneurs need mentors”, positive findings were plenty. Seventy-five percent of women leaders maintained that mentoring played an integral part in their career.

Women entrepreneurs gain positive outcomes of better decision-making, leadership skills, networking opportunities, self-confidence, filling knowledge gaps, and help in obtaining their goals. All these benefits contribute to the success and long-term growth of their businesses.

So how can you also use mentoring to work toward your very own squeal and hip wiggle?

Do Your Homework: Identify your goals, short term and long term. What is it that you need and what will be different from having the mentor on your team.

Identify your mentor. Follow these 10 great approaches to finding your mentor e.g someone with a strong network, a relationship builder.

Make Room: Having a mentor means making time to do the work, show up, follow up and stay the course. This is an investment in your and your mentor’s time – so use it wisely.

Need more tips, here are other options to consider.

And don’t forget the wiggle once mentoring gets you where you want to be.

Hugs and joy

Helen Krug von Nidda is a contagiously optimistic Coach, Speaker and Trainer. With over 20 years of Human Resources experience, she coaches global female citizens looking to transition to their desired life and career.  Her advice is featured in Medium and Thrive Global and in her blog and song at www.with-helen.com

Helen Krug von Nidda at Ellevate

Helen Krug von Nidda is a contagiously optimistic executive coach and seasoned trainer with over twenty years of global experience in human resources. She is the founder of Rise Collective, a boutique coaching and training practice for women. She leads urban and destination retreats in support of women’s personal and professional growth. Her advice is featured in Medium and in her blog+song at www.rise-collective.com.

