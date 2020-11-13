Why Travel is Good for the Whole Family | Dawn Emerick

Your travels may look different once you have kids but by no means do they need to end all together. In fact, several studies have proven the benefits for families who travel together.

Break Away From Stress and Routine

Most families spend their days dealing with deadlines, tasks, errands, and other activities. Whether these are a result of work, school, extracurricular activities, or household duties, they often bring stress to our daily lives. Chronic stress has even been linked to health problems. So, do you and your family a favor and take a break! With the business of our lives, it is inevitable that we will all need a break sometimes, so take advantage!

Learning Experiences

Traveling can expose your kids to new places, people, cultures, and things. Most kids live in a bit of a “life bubble.” What they experience is often their perception of the world. By taking kids outside of this daily bubble, they will learn new things including but not limited to the exposure to a new language, different foods, unique cultures and beliefs that may differ from their own. Another aspect of this learning is the ability to witness or try things firsthand that they may have learned about in school. For example, perhaps they learned about the unique cuisine of Honduras in school, but actually getting to taste mangos verdes from a street vendor in the capitol is taking that learning to a new level.

Helps with Fitness

While traveling may get you away from your daily fitness routine, it creates numerous other opportunities for your family to exercise together. For instance, you may feel more inclined to try surfing when you’re on a beautiful beach in France or you may notice yourself walking over ten miles to and from historic sites in Italy. While it is a different type of physical activity, it is still physical activity being done with your family, and that’s the best combination!

Traveling with your family is not all for the photos. There are actual health benefits such as stress relief and increased fitness that come with family travel. Not only that but you and your children gain the cultural experiences that you’d be unable to find at home.