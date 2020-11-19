Why Tiffany Konecko of Farmulosity Wants Us To Embrace Being a Hotmess

I want to inspire a movement for more people to follow those sharing “REAL LIFE!” And challenge the many large influencers sharing only the good/beautiful to share more of their realities. I personally have had to unfollow some larger accounts because I was finding myself going into a dark place. If this is what I am feeling others must be feeling it too. I want people to feel better about themselves by unfollowing those that make them feel less than and follow those that are more realistic and relatable. This movement would help make social media a much heavier place. We need to make a better balance of Instagram Vs. Reality. Just because we are posting on instagram doesn’t mean we can’t share more of our realities.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Konecko

Tiffany is a small town girl, born and raised in Wisconsin and the first in her family to graduate from college. She attended Marquette University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism and worked in the newsroom, but ended up in sales and marketing. Tiffany met her hubby accidentally after a minor car accident — he was the one that repaired her car. After their second child was born, Tiffany founded Farmulosity. It was quite the change going from the corporate world to full-time momming, and started suffering from postpartum depression. Tiffany started snapping random pictures of her life and shared her passion for family, home décor, fashion, and vintage thrifting, all while being able to stay at home and build a community via Instagram.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After having my first born and deciding to be a stay at home mom, I suffered from postpartum depression. At the time I had no clue what I was going through and that postpartum was even a thing. No one ever prepared me for that possibility. As time went on I was desperate to find a connection with the outside world as I felt so alone. Out of the blue I decided to start a Mom’s facebook group to find support and offer support. That then turned into me starting an Instagram account where I would share my passion for Home Decor which has since changed to sharing my family. I was able to use both as a connection and a creative outlet to feel “Normal.”

When I set out on this journey, I didn’t intend for it to turn into a career/job/side hustle. It sort of just fell into my lap and it was up to me what I was going to do with it. After winning Mrs. Wisconsin, my following grew. More and more people were interested in what I was doing and when I was going to do it. They wanted to know where I got my decor, my fashions and what I was using for skin care.

That was the moment I realized the impact social media had on other people, I was really just using it for own creative outlet. Once I realized that I was able to inspire others, I started sharing more, but was always careful in how I shared. I wasn’t completely ME. I still was navigating how all this works. The more I posted and grew bands would reach out to me asking to collaborate. First it started out as product for post to now payment/product for post. I sometimes still do product for post depending on the brand.

When I finally realized that I could turn my passions into a career, I started my blog Farmulosity.com. I started asking myself, what was it that I felt was missing on Social Media? What can I offer that no one else is? What was my why? I knew I had to now take the time to figure out how to stand out from the rest because I knew what was a stake…a career in the making.

With all that said, I decided the best way to stand out was to be 100% YOU! I decided to break free of the perfection and embrace my Hotmess self.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I’m on a mission to break the social media mold of Perfection and embracing the Hotmess or Reality. I know this isn’t popular, at least for now, you might not get a lot of likes, followers, go viral, but I know in my heart that things will change, they have to. I am dropping the fear of judgments, the drops in likes, followers, and I’m embracing my real life Hotmess self while sprinkling in my instagram worthy photos for a post here and there.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

YES I totally agree that a little help along the way makes a huge difference in our journeys and our successes. Sadly, I haven’t had a mentor per say when it comes to other influencers doing what I am doing. I have reached out many times asking for guidance, but I haven’t had any successes. I have even took the time to gather smaller (around same size following) bloggers/influencers up to do a collaboration post, to only be left out later on other collaborations with the same circle. Let’s just say it’s been very hard finding where I fit in with other influencers/bloggers like myself.

When it comes to family and friends I have had very little support in the beginning, but they are slowly starting to come around. The reality is most in the outside world don’t understand how anyone can make a career out of posting on social media. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible either. It took a little bit of luck, a lot of hard work and dedication to prove that it was possible. I still have my critics as I am not making a HUGE amount of money doing this, but I know with more hard work, patience, love and sharing my story, I am on the path to prove them otherwise.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1 Find your WHY: This is HUGE when it comes to building your brand/business. This advice was from Simone Sinek: “How great leaders inspire action”-Ted Talk. It seems so easy, until you have to tell someone your why. It’s even tougher than answering the question of “Tell me about yourself.” Once you know your why, you will sore in any business. Finding your why is NEVER too late.

2 Be Yourself: Again so easy until you have to do it. For so long I have put forth perfection and was scared to be fully vulnerable with complete strangers. I still struggle some days to do that in fear of judgements or losing followers.

3 Help Others: This advice has come from my personal experience. Real honest help from those that have walked this path successfully would have helped me gain more traction. Knowing that kind of help is hard to find, I try and help others when asked, even if they are my competition. When they win I win.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I feel like I am shaking things up already. So many social media influencers out there making life look so perfect and I’m sharing the real life mess of a mom. It’s time to share and inspire using our real life struggles, successes and not so pretty moments.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I find myself always going back to the TedTalk with Simone Sinek “How great leaders inspire action. I have listened to this talk many times as it’s so inspiring and filled with so much informative tips on how to be a inspiring leader. Once I was able to come up with my WHY, which took a lot of time and many tears, inspiring, sharing and connecting on a deeper level regardless of my following size has come much easier. I often have to remind myself of my when I start thinking way to hard on what I need to do. My why is what brings me back to center.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to inspire a movement for more people to follow those sharing “REAL LIFE!” And challenge the many large influencers sharing only the good/beautiful to share more of their realities. I personally have had to unfollow some larger accounts because I was finding myself going into a dark place. If this is what I am feeling others must be feeling it too. I want people to feel better about themselves by unfollowing those that make them feel less than and follow those that are more realistic and relatable. This movement would help make social media a much heavier place. We need to make a better balance of Instagram Vs. Reality. Just because we are posting on instagram doesn’t mean we can’t share more of our realities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The future belongs to those that believe in the beauty of their dreams.”-Eleanor Roosevelt.

This quote has been a favorite of mine since sharing my story. I truly believe we have ultimate control on how we shape our future and mold our dreams. When I want to give up or throw in the towel because things aren’t going as planned, I always come back to this quote to remind me that in order for me to live out my dreams I have to believe in them. Quitting has never an option, even when things are not looking good or going my way because I truly believe in my dreams and I’m not stopping until I achieve them.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farmulosity/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mrswisconsinus/about/

Subscribe to my blog at Farmulosity.

If you are up for a good laugh, every now and then I’ll share more of my mom humor on Tiktok

https://www.tiktok.com/@farmulosity