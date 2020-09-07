Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why This Entrepreneur’s Determination Is Admirable

Perseverance is something that’s usually taught. Whether it’s from childhood experiences, past failures, or external sources of motivation, being able to push through challenges and come out successful on the other side is a tremendously important skill to possess. But for Quinton Heck, he’s learned the virtue of perseverance through something much more involved and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Perseverance is something that’s usually taught. Whether it’s from childhood experiences, past failures, or external sources of motivation, being able to push through challenges and come out successful on the other side is a tremendously important skill to possess. But for Quinton Heck, he’s learned the virtue of perseverance through something much more involved and unique: being accepted to the United States Merchant Marine Academy. 

He’s spent months at a time away from his friends and family aboard US vessels as part of his cadet training. The training is intensive and takes years to complete, and Heck has learned how to dig deep inside of himself to find a new level of motivation and courage to continue working hard. When he was introduced to the idea of entrepreneurship through a fellow engineer aboard the vessel, Heck knew that he was going to be able to put his persevering, relentless mindset to work and pursue a venture of his own. 

He landed on ecommerce as his first venture, and it was a bumpy ride. His first several attempts at becoming profitable came up short, and they only served as fuel for him to work harder than ever. After a few years of setbacks and trial and error, Heck finally landed on a profitable website. 

While it seems simple, continuing to work relentlessly at something even when success is nowhere in sight is something that requires a tremendous amount of courage and guts. In a situation where many in his position could’ve easily given in and decided to move on, Heck never lost the hunger he had when he first learned of entrepreneurship aboard the vessel all of those months ago.

Today, Heck is focused on launching his own creative media agency to assist companies with photography, videography, marketing, website development, and ecommerce. While Heck was passionate about making his initial venture in ecommerce a success, he’s always been passionate about photography and will put his full energy and attention into the venture. His goal is to assemble a small team of other creators who share his same passions and work ethic, and it’ll be no surprise when the company is a massive success as the combined effort of people similar in nature to Heck will be a force to be reckoned with. 

Heck doesn’t believe in luck, but rather in preparation. He thinks the most successful people were never solely lucky in becoming successful, but rather spent months or even years preparing before their strike of luck appeared. For Heck, the preparation has been there for years- now it’s time to become a massive success. 

Brittney Britt

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Quinton Carter: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending:”

by Ben Ari
Community//

David Goggins: How To Become The Toughest Man Alive

by Louis Chew
Community//

Helping Others Unlock the Keys to Digital Marketing Success

by Jourdain Bell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.