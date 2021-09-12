Why Therapy Doesn’t Cut It

Photo by Nik Shuliahin on Unsplash

People spend years of their lives in therapy. Decades. For the same old cycles. I cannot express firmly enough how critical it is for you to heal spiritually and energetically.

There are some holes other humans just can’t fill

No matter how hard they try or how good they are, anything external to you will be a temporary fix.

Focusing on the spiritual and energetics gets you 1) deeper and 2) long-lasting change 3) in 1/8 of the time (and that’s an underestimation).

I have seen people I’ve known for decades struggling with anxiety, depression, bipolar symptoms, OCD, eating disorders, agoraphobia, panic attacks, and PTSD that not just heal but celebrate that bright spark in their eyes again! That familiarity of coming back to themselves!! What a feeling!!!!

That’s when the FUN work begins!

You’ve opened up an opportunity for all of this goodness to flow in that’s been blocked by all the symptoms and dis-ease.

And then you SOAR!!!!

Photo by Peter Conlan on Unsplash

Between my work as a therapist for almost 20 years and my immersive work as an Akashic Healer and Reiki Master, I have an uncanny ability to shoot right to the core of what is going on, bring forward wildly effective protocols to implement right away, and hold space for you to flourish in just the way you were meant to in this lifetime.

This is soul-level deep.

And it’s not for the faint of heart. We are going to excavate these patterns at every single layer and you’re going to enjoy core truths that allow you to see yourself in a light you didn’t know existed.

I can’t wait to take you there. And I have just the opportunity to do so.

Your hand will be held, your heart will be flooded with love, and the core YOU will be cracked wide open…so you can slay the mental health goals you’ve been eager to achieve.

Join me for a free 10-min call to determine if this is the right fit for you. Send me an email at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @emergehealingandwellness.