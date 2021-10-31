Why the Unity of Feminine and Masculine Energies Transforms Lives & Businesses

Written by Natasha Leya

I am noticing a very clear pattern on social media recently.

My feed is populated with comments like “I feel so burnt out” to “my sales momentum is dying” and even “I just don’t recognise myself anymore”.

These are clear cries for help and, surprisingly, many of these confessions come from 6 and 7 figure entrepreneurs who are killing the game.

The issue here? They are operating in either their masculine or feminine energy 100% of the time. There is no harmony and the balance has, for some reason, been disrupted.

Masculine and Feminine energy has absolutely nothing to do with gender. These energies reside within each of us and are equally as powerful. Masculine energy is the “doing” energy, it’s all about taking action. In my coaching, this normally refers to the sales and business strategies I teach my clients to claim consistent, high cash months. On the flip side, feminine energy is the “being” energy and is deeply connected to one’s intuition. It’s the energy that inspires creativity and awakens compassion and authenticity and therefore often relates to self-care, leveling up, and mindset work. You cannot achieve your next-level financial milestone if you do not transcend to your next-level identity.

What I have noticed in my clients is that when they operate exclusively in their masculine energy, they may find themselves feeling overextended, unfulfilled, and burnt out; it is almost like they have to work harder for what they want. Those who find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum, may feel slightly scattered, unsupported, and lacking momentum in their sales and business growth.

Society has separated the two for years. We were taught that women should be feminine and men masculine. Today, this pattern has metastasised.

Our feminine energy is our superpower.

Our masculine energy is our greatest ally.

We applaud the balance because we recognise that, again, gender doesn’t factor into this and that the union of these energies form the basis of remarkable businesses and lives.

We can build effortlessly and receive.

We can scale to greater heights without compromising our health.

Some top tips for awakening your feminine energy:

Tap into creativity – music, dancing, painting, pottery, reading.

Say yes more – to things that feel right. Ask for help if you need it, be open to receiving compliments, gifts, acts of service. I always felt I had to be completely independent, to never rely on anyone and do things by myself for myself. I hated compliments. Life gets easier when you learn to receive 😉.

Don’t neglect pleasure- massages, yin yoga, dancing, get physical – you get my drift…

Reconnect with your inner child – have fun, laugh, cry, scream if that’s what you want. When was the last time you laughed so hard your abs hurt?!

Some top tips for tapping into your masculine energy:

Focus on progress vs. perfection – assert yourself and take action even when you feel you’re not 100% ready. Create an organised structure that feels good to you, has boundaries but yet is non- constricting. Exercise and body language – release those endorphins with high intensity workouts and assume Amy Cuddy’s power posing to boost testosterone. Heal your relationship with the masculine – if you have had strained experiences with the masculine before (e.g. over aggressive people), this may require some trauma work.

Being Greek, both my programs and coaching style are profoundly inspired by my Greek heritage. For years I have been rather hypnotised by the Greek Gods & Goddesses of Olympus who so effortlessly capture that perfect duality of feminine and masculine energy.

They are sensual but eternally resilient. They are graceful but have a relentless thirst to succeed. They enjoy the finer things in life but so unafraid to get their hands dirty. They are human and yet so divine.

They are me, they are you, they are us.

When we reclaim the feminine and unite it with the masculine, a new consciousness transcends, allowing us to have a better understanding of our real purpose in life.

Natasha Leya is a Sales Coach for female coaches and online service providers. She helps her clients hit 50k+ months by harnessing the perfect duality of feminine and masculine energies so that they can achieve a new edge in business and transcend into their next level identity. Her superpower is getting her clients to “sold out” through attraction marketing and proven, high ticket sales and mindset strategies that she has mastered over 8 years as a top performing sales woman. It is her recent achievements, contribution to the coaching industry and client results that landed her a spot amongst Yahoo’s Top Sales Coaches. Her coaching experience is one of freedom, it is about financial independence, it is about embodiment and about making sure that no woman ever feels muted or invisible.

