Why The Tools You Have Won’t Fix Your Burnout

By

Momentum generates motivation.

Derek Doepker and I discussed that quote during our chat on the Breakfast Leadership show. It tied into other tools that people use to have better control of your life. (Author note, that episode will release summer of 2020, so subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite podcast platform, so you don’t miss it when it goes live.)

If you have better control of your life, you’ll likely be able to fend off any high stress and burnout. There are tools that I have used and/or developed to help me steer how my life is driven. These tools are not on the main aisles of the store, but they’re often hidden from us, based on the struggles of our life.

As a leader and entrepreneur, I have to have standard operating procedures (SOPs) and checklists to do my job. You might think checklists for your daily tasks is silly, but operating room surgeons use checklists now, to prevent errors and mistakes. Don’t knock something unless you try it for a bit.

The tools you seek are often in a place you don’t want to visit. That dark, seemingly bottomless pit of fear, despair, anger, worry, etc is where the tools you need to repair yourself and recover from your burnout.

The “better sleep, Yoga, meditation, eating better, boundaries” stuff that I and many others write and speak about are all good, but they are truly band-aid approaches to truly ridding your life from burnout.

You need to dig deeper into your thoughts and behaviors to figure out why you are burning out. Often it’s difficult if not nearly impossible for you to dig deeper, especially if you’re burned out at the time you need to dig.

This is why working with a coach or therapist is helpful, for you to truly get over your burnout, once and for all.

After studying Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), it became crystal clear to me why people are burning out across the Globe, and it’s not just due to working longer hours and having crappy sleep. It’s behaviors, choices and beliefs.

Getting better sleep, eating better, exercising more, establishing boundaries are all well and good (and you should definitely do these things!), but unless you kill the problem, it will rise up again.

What you resist, persists.

I work with individuals and teams to reduce their stress and burnout, so that they can focus on what REALLY matters most. And what matters most? You living the life you desire and deserve to live.

Reach out to me to have an introductory, no obligation call. Here’s the link to book a call.

Burnout is preventable and you can recover from burnout. But you need the right tools to do it, and the tools you’re using aren’t working, so it’s time to find someone that can show you the right tools to use.

Be well!

Michael Levitt, I help people reduce stress and avoid burnout, so that they can focus on what REALLY matters most!

Michael Levitt with Breakfast Leadership, is a public speaker and published author of 369 Days: How To Survive A Year of Worst-Case Scenarios, brings people back to life. Focused on helping individuals and leaders within corporations (Re)Learn BOUNDARIES in their work and personal lives – So that they can accomplish more, by doing less, which will save their careers and possibly their lives.

Michael lost his health, his job, his car, and his home all in 369 days. Michael teaches people on how that happened to him, so that they can make the crucial changes in their lives to prevent those losses from happening to them.

Michael grew up in Metro Detroit, and has lived and worked in 3 of the 6 Original 6 NHL Cities (Detroit, Chicago, Toronto.)

