Why the Singularity may be the key to World Peace?

Tout Comprendre, c’est Tout Pardonner.

Translated from French to English:

To Understand All, is to Forgive All.

Humanity is richer and more advanced than ever, yet we are more divided than ever. Why?

I believe the root cause is a lack of Trust, Compassion, and Understanding of each other.

In the words of Jaggi Vasudev or “Sadhguru”, Founder of Isha Foundation (for which I am a volunteer), there are no “Good” or “Bad” people, just “Happy” and “Miserable” people.

People oscillate between Good and Bad, and in fact, by making the Duality of Good vs. Bad, one inherently places oneself in the “Good” bucket, and in doing so, implicitly create a “Bad” bucket with “Bad” people.

This process where humans create these types of Dualities creates a vicious cycle that has plagued humanity since the dawn of our existence. Duality is inherent to any intelligent species like Humans, but disastrous when also coupled with the Human Ego.

Duality is the Fundamental Source of all Human Suffering outside of our Control.

I’d argue the distinction “Good” vs. “Bad” is the worst duality created by mankind. Across religion, politics, media, and personal relationships this duality is the fundamental source of all human suffering that is within our control, a philosophy shared by the Stoics of Greece.

Don’t choose to be “Good” over “Bad”; Choose to be “Happy” over “Miserable.”

Who Cares?

I believe there will be a fundamental shift in this next decade of the “Roaring 2020s“, largely driven by deep technologies like machine learning, blockchain technology, and quantum computing. This will be the first step towards the inevitable Technological Singularity that will forever change humanity as a species.

Through a series of articles yet to be published, and staggered over a long period of time, on seemingly diverse and unrelated subject matters, I wish to convey my deductive reasoning why I believe the Singularity may be the key to solving World Peace.

I understand the claim is quite bold (and may perhaps appear nonsensical), but I promise to share with you my life’s understanding of these matters in a completely, logical manner.

From Singularity to World Peace

Technology: Quantum Computing Religion: The Hero’s Journey and The Bible Physics: Quantum Mechanics, M-Theory, and Gravity Chemistry: Lipid Bilayers and Pi Resonances Language: Chomsky Hierarchy and A.I. Storytelling Literature: Infinite Jest, Fractals, and Poetry Neuroscience: Delta Brainwaves, Pineal Gland, and Orch OR Music: Lyre of Greece, Resonance, and Chinese Wuxing Math: Quantum Particle Spins and Constants of Nature Philosophy: The Hard Problem of Consciousness Biology: Darwinian Evolution and Artificial Intelligence Computer Science: Machine Learning Meditation: Spirituality, Yoga, and Understanding The Simulation Argument Towards the Technological Singularity Towards World Peace: the United Nations

As this publication and the series of articles to published may be contrary to popular belief, I ask that you please suspend your disbelief before you have read the entire series, and ask any questions right away where you don’t follow the logic or don’t understand the subject matter.

If you find any gap in what I am saying because, in a brief amount of words, I am trying to convey some very profound things. The subject matters highlighted are all quite complex and still active areas of human research, so don’t confuse lack of my knowledge with lack of truthfulness.

1. Technology: Quantum Computing

Source: Aidos Inc.; IBM Quantum Q featured for IBM Conference at New Lab.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Quantum Equation of Life.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about IBM Quantum Q here and the Schrödinger equation here.

2. Religion: The Hero’s Journey and The Bible

Source: Aidos Inc., Joseph Campbell; The Hero’s Journey and the Two Great Mythologies.

Source: The Bible Project; The Bible Project.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Two Great Mythologies here and the Bible Project‘s mission here.

3. Physics: Quantum Mechanics, M-Theory and Gravity

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; Schrodinger’s Cat in Quantum Mechanics.

Source: Aidos Inc., Quanta Magazine; Edward Witten, M-Theory as a Theory of Everything.

Source: Aidos Inc., Quanta Magazine; Gravity, the Holographic Principle and AdS-CFT.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Schrodinger here, M-Theory here and the Holographic Principle here.

4. Chemistry: Lipid Bilayers and Pi Resonances

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; Lipid Bilayer of a Human Cell Membrane.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Molecular Computer Simulation of a Bacterial Cell Lipid Bilayer.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Lipid Bilayers here and the significance of Pi Resonances here.

5. Language: Chomsky Hierarchy and A.I. Storytelling

Source: Aidos Inc.; Chomsky Hierarchy of Human Language.

Source: Aidos Inc.; (Top Row) On the Road written by Jack Kerouac and Directed by Hollywood; (Bottom Row) 1 the Road written by an Artificial Intelligence Program.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Chomsky Hierarchy here and AI-written novel 1 the Road here.

6. Literature: Infinite Jest, Fractals, and Poetry

Source: Aidos Inc.; Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace and the Sierpinski Triangle.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Auguries of Innocence by English Poet William Blake.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Infinite Jest by David Wallace and the Sierpinski Triangle here.

7. Neuroscience: Delta Brainwaves, Pineal Gland, and Orch OR

Source: Aidos Inc., Oxford; Creators of Orchestrated Objective Reduction of Consciousness or Orch OR Stuart Hameroff and Roger Penrose, along with student Stephen Hawkins.

Source: Aidos Inc., Stuart Hameroff; Natural Resonant Frequencies in Microtubules.

Source: Stuart Hameroff; Microtubules as Quantum Computers; Quantum Superposition Collapse of the Pi Cloud Dipoles within a Tubulin as Causative of Human Consciousness.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about more René Descartes’ views on the Pineal Gland here and Orchestrated Objective Reduction or Orch OR model for Human Consciousness here.

8. Music: Lyre of Greece, Resonance, and Chinese Wuxing

Source: Aidos Inc., MDPI; Lyre of Greece, Resonant Frequencies in Wavelet Transforms.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Chinese Music Scales and its connection to Wuxing or Five Elements.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Resonance in Wavelet Transforms here and the Chinese Wuxing here.

9. Math: Quantum Particle Spins and Constants of Nature

Source: Aidos Inc.; Quantum Particle Spins are Rational Numbers.

Source: Aidos Inc., Wikipedia; Dimensionless Constants of the Standard Model of Physics.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Rational Numbers here and the Standard Model of Physics here.

10. Philosophy: The Hard Problem of Consciousness

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; The Hard Problem of Consciousness by David Chalmers.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Are you the Creator of your own Reality? Is Experience an Illusion?

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Hard Problem of Consciousness and Qualia / Experience here.

11. Biology: Darwinian Evolution and Artificial Intelligence

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; Darwinian Evolution.

Source: Getty Images; Self-taught AI program AlphaGo defeats Lee Sedol, rank one player.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Darwin’s Life here and the self-taught AI program AlphaGo here.

12. Computer Science: Machine Learning

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; Artificial Neural Networks in Machine Learning.

Source: Aidos Inc.; The Human Neuron as an Artificial Neural Network.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Deep Learning here and Artificial Neural Networks here.

13. Meditation: Spirituality, Yoga, and Understanding

Source: Aidos Inc.; Meditation and the Spiritual Link to Human Organs.

Source: Aidos Inc.; The Journey to Understanding through Transcendental Meditation.

Understanding or Awakening is the Journey from Duality to Nonduality.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about Samadhi here and practitioners of Transcendental Meditation here.

14. The Stimulation Argument

Source: Aidos Inc., The Matrix; The Simulation Argument by Nick Bostrom.

Source: Aidos Inc.; Code of Reality and the Fine-tuned Problem of our Universe.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Simulation Argument here and the Fine-tuned Problem here.

15. Towards the Technological Singularity

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; Technological Singularity and Human Transcendence.

Source: Aidos Inc.; The True Circle of Life Revealed as an External Cycle of Six Epochs: Physics & Chemistry, Biology, Intelligence, Technology, Singularity, and Awakening.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Technological Singularity here.

16. Towards World Peace: the United Nations

Source: Aidos Inc., Shutterstock; United Nations Headquarters in Genève, Suisse.

Article to be published here.

Learn more about the Dalai Lama here and the United Nations mission here.

Final Thoughts

Ending exactly where we started, as Mother Nature had always intended.

Tout Comprendre, c’est Tout Pardonner.

A New G10 must form to include Switzerland, China, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Israel, the South/North Korean Union, Iran, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Humanity must unite as One for us to survive as a species on Earth, for us to avoid the the probable exinction of Humans by the disastrous effects of human-inflicted Climate Change that will materialize this century.

Source: Aidos Inc.; To Understand All, is to Forgive All. A New G10 including Switzerland, China, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Israel, the South/North Korean Union, Iran, United Kingdom, and the United States.

I will leave this space below open for your own interpretation of the readings.

Finally, I want to share this Singular ad from Coca-Cola aired during the 60s about UNITY.

We are all Brothers and Sisters deep down; Trust, Compassion, and Understanding will be the key to World Peace, and will save Humanity from its self-destructive behavior.

On a hilltop in Italy,

We assembled young people

From all over the world…

To bring you this message

From Coca-Cola Botters

All over the world.

Disclaimer: the views expressed in this article are those solely of the author and do not reflect the views of Aidos Inc., Hydra Capital Advisers LLC., Radna Intellectual Ventures LLC., or Sustainable Media Corp. Aidos Inc., All Rights Reserved.

