Why The Pay-Per Call Cold Outreach Model Is Bulletproof

B2B outreach via cold email and LinkedIn automation is all the rage right now.

It’s dirt cheap, extremely efficient, and really works in terms of generating qualified sales calls on command.

If your scripting is effective and you optimize your domain and email sending so that your emails stay clear of the spam folder, it’s only a matter of time before you get a sales call on calendar for either you or a client.

If you’re a business owner and simply don’t have the bandwidth to do cold outreach yourself, outsourcing this to a lead gen agency can be game changer.

Signing with an agency on a monthly retainer may be smart in some cases, but we strongly advocate for the Pay-Per-Call model.

The Agency

Pay-Per-Call is advantageous for the agency because it takes the pressure of delivering an ROI on a monthly retainer off the table.

Campaigns need relentless testing, optimizing, and editing in many cases to start delivering results, and this process can often extend longer than one month.

With PPC, agencies like us can work through lead lists, refine scripts, and optimize campaigns until the calls start pouring in for clients.

It may take more than a month, and that’s completely OK. Since we aren’t frantic to book calls to avoid giving the client a refund, we take our time to deliver the results the client signed on for.

Had they canceled after a month, these results would’ve never been realized.

The Client

Pay-Per-Call is advantageous for the client because they only pay for results that actually matter.

Rather than paying a monthly retainer and hoping they get an ROI on their investment, they only pay for the calls booked on their calendar.

Furthermore, a call is only billable if the prospect shows up to the meeting.

Contrary to paid ads on Facebook Ads or YouTube Ads, these prospects are extremely targeted and prequalified before outreach even begins.

Paid ads often attract tire kickers that are a lousy fit for the client, and to make matters worse, these calls still cost hundreds of dollars in ad spend (goodluck trying to get a refund from Zucks for your inefficient ads).

By paying a fixed price to speak with a qualified prospect, clients are able to take the stress and guesswork out of lead generation and scale their outreach up or down essentially at will.

If they’re swamped with new leads, we simply turn down our automations to hit less prospects daily.

Likewise, if they have the capability to scale, we can ramp it up.

This extreme predictability in revenue for the agency and calls booked for the client is exactly why Pay-Per-Call is such a bulletproof cold outreach model.

