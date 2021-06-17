Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why the pandemic’s underlying consequence has a potential to fuel racism

Donald Trump was sued by calling Covid-19, ‘Chinese virus’, ‘Wuhan Virus’ and ‘Asian Virus’ and now it is ‘Indian virus’ and ‘Indian Variant’. Attaching ethnicity to the Covid-19 virus has become a norm since its inception. Despite peering into such matters and questioning whosoever is responsible for tagging such names, even the well-known media houses like BBC, The Guardian, etc. without any qualms, normally have been practicing the inclusion of such tags for example, ‘Indian variant’, etc.

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
It has been witnessed on some of the recently published articles, for e.g., ’Covid: Increasing confidence jabs work against Indian variant’ (SS1), ‘Covid: Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs work against Indian variant – study’ (SS2), which is published on the BBC, and following a recent press conferences despite Boris Johnson, the British PM, having mentioning the tag, The Guardian (UK) did, on the article, ‘UK Covid: second vaccine doses accelerated as Indian variant threatens easing – as it happened’ (SS2), and so on.

Why such labelling should not be treated as minor issues
When Donald Trump had no qualms on calling Covid-19, Chinese virus, it led to a surge in racism amid pandemic situations. People-from-China in United States of America (USA) have been terrified upon witnessing bigot attacks on their ethnicity. Although the world has pleaded for no such employment of tags, people from China still are worried about the impact of such disastrous dissemination by the former President of the USA.

Asian descent, for the past one year, have been the victims of not only vicious acts such as getting beaten up, and their businesses vandalised but also mental trauma following those barbarous events.

Adding more sparks to the already existed xenophobia against people from Asia
Arun Venugopal, senior reporter for WNYC’s Race and Justice Unit, joined CBSN’s “Red & Blue”, which was anchored by Elaine Quijano, analysed that in New York alone, the police data shows the city itself skyrocketed in Anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. Even initially, when the Covid-19 was learned, people from North Eastern parts of India were targeted merely because of their look-alike facial features are similar to that of people from China.

Why is India next
Widely known media houses mentioning ‘Indian variant’ yet, which is supposed to be officially called B 1.677.2. or with other tags like that of how USA nomenclatures hurricane names (however, strictly adhering to the World Meteorological Organisation), along with often referred phrases such as more transmissible, passes from one person to person more easily, more concerned in UK, etc. based on the aforementioned, has potential at large to make Indians (who are in UK) and especially, students, vulnerable and may further, fall prey to racist slurs or being easily targeted like in the similar case to that of people from China during the pandemic.

India’s defence at its finest
India’s resisted when Delhi’s Chief Minister (CM) called ‘Singapore variant’ by stating that the CM to be incompetent to comment on Covid-19 variants by the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, and described as ‘irresponsible’ regarding the CM’s comment and ‘did not speak for India’ by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Having said that, the false moniker was removed as Singapore Foreign Ministry issued direct orders to carry a correction notice on Singapore Press Holdings and social media handles- Facebook and Twitter.

India’s ‘serious’ reaction when noticed its tag.
India’s information technology (IT) ministry, on May 12, has informed all the social media handles to take down any content that refers to ‘Indian Variant. But, the interrogative statement is- Did they? Further, having critically observed by The World Health Organisation (WHO), it announced labels, using letters of the Greek alphabet, for Covid-19 variants (on May 31). But, the interrogative statement is whether the social media channels or Internationals media houses adhere so that their bilateral ties with India

The usage of the tags on many News outlets when searched on Facebook are still found such as COVID-19: Indian variant ‘around 40% more transmissible’ than Kent strain, Matt Hancock says’ that was published on Sky news (on June 6) (SS4), ‘Indian Covid-19 variant behind rise in England’s infections, govt stats agency suggests’, which was published on RT (a day ago i.e. June 4) (SS5 & SS6), and a video advice published on the BBC Asian Network through Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/BBCAsianNetwork/posts/10165327645570381 (SS7).

Even in the absence of such reactions to the aforementioned tags, it is a fundamental ground rule and a journalistic ethic that must be adhered to address Covid-19 variant as specified by the pandemic bearing body, The WHO. However, the subtle ignorance to such disseminations may stir racism at large.

    D T N B V, Freelance Content Writer

