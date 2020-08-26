Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why The Month Of August Is More Important Than You Might Think

Why It's The Time To Make A List Of People We've Harmed

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Make a list of people you&#039;ve ignored, rejected or belittled (including yourself) and be willing to make amends. Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash
Make a list of people you've ignored, rejected or belittled (including yourself) and be willing to make amends. Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

The month of August, named after the Roman emperor Augustus, is a time of completion—a time for us to tie up loose ends, repair brittle relationships and envision a clearer future. The word august describes something or someone who is honorable, noble or esteemed. Keeping with the eighth month’s theme of being honorable and noble is a communion with Step 8 in Twelve Step programs—both encourage us to make a list of those we have harmed (including ourselves) and become willing to make amends to them all: the time you jumped down a coworker’s throat for dragging his feet, the evening you worked late and missed your son’s piano recital or the day you scolded your spouse who wanted to spend time with you for interrupting your train of thought. And don’t forget all those times you belittled yourself for forgetting, making a mistake or missing a deadline.

Pandemic Empathy

During the COVID-19 pandemic the old rules of who is allowed to cry went out of vogue. We have seen a different face among government and business leaders—especially men—such as Governor Andrew Cumo of New York, Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and newscasters on CNN tearing up when reporting the staggering death toll from the Coronavirus and subsequent death toll of thousands of Americans. Compared to the brute callousness of public leaders in the mid-1900’s, when emotional men lost political standing, pandemic empathy has been viewed as a character strength, not a weakness. Empathy, vulnerability and emotional connectedness from national leaders have become more acceptable, helpful and commonplace. And so has taking ownership for our wrongdoings without self-judgment.

Most of us don’t intentionally hurt others, but often in our quest for success and coping with pandemic stressors, home schooling and just plain keeping our heads above water, it’s easy to become insensitive to others. Too many of us lose our cool if a team member isn’t pulling his weight, the kids are not staying on task with their remote learning or our manager ignores our hard-earned efforts on a project. Even Pope Francis lost his cool on the eve of 2020 as he greeted people on the way to the Vatican Nativity scene, angrily slapping the hand of an overly zealous congregant who yanked his arm and refused to let go. He later apologized during his New Year’s Day homily, “So many times we lose our patience. Me, too,” he said. “And I apologize for yesterday’s bad example.” The Pope set a great example of integrity and how to make amends to the people we have harmed. His actions were honorable, noble and esteemed, and they are not limited to the month of August.

Make A List Of Those You’ve Harmed

It’s easy to get caught up in our careers and ignore or zip past the people we care about most, reject someone who fails to meet our standards or belittle people who don’t conduct business in the exact same way we do. What loose ends do you need to tie up? What repair work in your career and personal life is unfinished? If you made a list of those you have harmed (with curiosity instead of self-judgment), who would be on your list? A family member, best friend, neighbor or colleague? Or all the above?

Work integrity is a tall order, requiring us to take ownership for our actions without judging ourselves. We’re all fallible human beings. A piece of you resides in every person who drives you up the wall, gets in your way, or disturbs your concentration—the team member who talks over you in a meeting, the office mate on a loud cell phone conversation, the person who takes the last cup of coffee without replenishing the pot. Most people we harm have their own personal struggles that we will never know about, flawed human beings, doing the best they can, deeply loved by their parents, a spouse, a child or friend. Besides, how many times have you accidentally talked over someone in a meeting? Scowled at another commuter who cuts you off in traffic? Talked too loudly and disturbed someone’s concentration? Or bumped into someone accidentally. I’ve done all the above, and you know you have, too—we all have.

In these extraordinary times, a little empathy and forgiveness go a long way toward collective selflessness. Learning to forgive others for their human fallibility makes our work culture and the country as a whole bond together and function more smoothly. And when you forget, make a mistake or fail—which you surely will—learn to forgive yourself. You, too, will have a much happier and more fulfilling career and thrive in almost anything you do.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest book is THE LIZARD BRAIN SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL WHEN THINGS DON’T GO YOUR WAY. Previous books include #CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide)and CHAINED TO THE DESK: A GUIDEBOOK FOR WORKAHOLICS, THEIR PARTNERS AND CHILDREN, AND THE CLINICIANS WHO TREAT THEM (New York University Press)He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The opportunity within this Pandemic – Part 1

    by Crystal-Marie Sealy, Mom, MBA
    Getty Images
    Thought Leaders//

    5 Steps to Calm the Chaos of Overwhelm

    by Dr. Bradley Nelson
    Community//

    Vulnerability: A Vice Turned Virtue Amid ‘The New Normal’

    by Merilee Kern

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.