Why the Hustle is a SHORT Term Solution

If the hustle is only sustainable short term energetically, emotionally and physically, why do we do it for years? Decades even?

Because it’s encouraged in our society. You are told from a very early age:

You want to be successful, you need to hustle.

You want to make a big impact or income, you have to hustle.

If you want to do anything in this life, you better hustle.

Understanding the Hustle

Let’s start with the definition of HUSTLE:

Verb: obtain by forceful action or persuasion.

Noun: busy movement and activity.

Physically, emotionally and energetically neither definition is SUSTAINABLE.

Yet the hustle is glorified and ingrained in our society for centuries, especially if you’re career driven:

“Without hustle, talent will only carry you so far.” – Gary Vaynerchuk

“I’d rather hustle 24/7 than slave 9 to 5.” – Unknown

“Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it away from you” – Mark Cuban

“Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” – Abraham Lincoln

This has created a REAL problem that no one thinks they can change. After all, success is defined by who is hustling the most.

The hustle has become a work lifestyle and it is such a myth because the hustle is not sustainable by anyone. Anyone…

When is the Hustle No Longer Supporting Me?

The hustle can work, but only SHORT TERM. You will know when the hustle is starting to hurt you.

You’ll notice:

Your relationships are struggling or non-existent

You are sick often or keep injuring yourself

Putting on weight and unhappy with your body image

You’re exhausted and sleep is difficult

Life and time is literally flying by you

You’re not fulfilled, enjoying life, or able to relax at the end of the day.

You get to decide what success means to you. Hustling does not guarantee success. You can hustle without success. You can have success without hustling.

What is your definition of success?

Is it by how much you hustle and how exhausted you are? (If so, you may want to stop reading here!)

Is it by how much you enjoy this amazing life you’ve created?

Do you define success by achieving milestones you’ve set?

Are you living YOUR definition of success?

Most successful entrepreneurs are not. They find that they got stuck in the pattern to hustle and keep scaling and they just keep doing what they know. But there is another way!

You Can Have Success without the Hustle

Oprah is the DEFINITION of the American dream and I challenge you to find a quote where she says the hustle is the answer to success. Seriously, I would love to see it.

“It makes no difference how many peaks you reach if there was no pleasure in the climb.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“I’ve come to believe that each of us has a personal calling that’s as unique as a fingerprint – and that the best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service, working hard, and also allowing the energy of the universe to lead you. ”― Oprah Winfrey

If Oprah is the definition of success and #10 in America’s richest SELF made women, she has a show on OWN called “Live By the Hustle, Die by the Hustle”, and she talks more about the journey and your intuition that the hustle….the HUSTLE is not the only way to achieve massive success!

You can scale, enjoy your life and stop living by the hustle! The hustle is proven to be your path to exhaustion, overwhelm and burn out.

You have the power to reclaim your life and live a life you love.

As a successful entrepreneur that has been in business since 2002, I absolutely get it. I know how this started for you. When you first start your business there is so much to do AND you have to do it all, unless you have investors and you can hire a team, but even then it’s very easy to step into these beliefs (myths):

I have to do everything!

My work is my priority.

Eventually: the goals aren’t enough, your relationships take the toll, your health isn’t great and OVERWHELM, EXHAUSTION and BURNOUT become your way of living. It doesn’t sound very “successful” or like the life you envisioned you would create, does it??

Shifting from Hustle to Balance

There isn’t one area for you to focus on to create a shift from a hustling lifestyle back into what you originally wanted, a freedom lifestyle.

What I have found to stop the hustle and truly get back to being successful in ALL areas of your life, there are 4 areas for you to focus on, 4 patterns for YOU to shift.

Time – you just don’t have enough of it

Relationships – aren’t fulfilling or are non-existent

Inner game & Abundance – it doesn’t matter how successful you are or how many goals you hit, you HAVE to do more

Energy – you don’t have any to do anything outside of work

Everyone wants a quick fix, but your thoughts, beliefs, fears, family patterns and past life experiences have gotten you to where you are today. AND it took time to get here.

Instead of thinking, breathing and living work, start thinking about what will bring me joy:

What can I do today?

How can I have fun this month?

What days can I block out for self-care?

Who do I want to schedule in to spend time with?

The hustle is no longer working. You know. You’ve been doing it and it’s not right anymore.

I live, breathe and teach another way to reach your goals without the constant hustle and it works for me, my family and my clients.

You can scale your income without the hustle. Interested?! I invite you to connect with me and find your path to success in all areas of your life, not just work.

The hustle is not your friend. Balance is.

If you would like a daily reference guide to help you reclaim your time, relationships, inner game and energy, you can get it here.