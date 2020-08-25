Why Talking to Kids about Mental Health Issues is The Right Thing to Do

Juan Carlos Fajardo was always an outlier. He never really ‘fitted in’ to anything. His childhood days were full of theatric episodes, from missed classes to failure to do homework. He was always late for school. Sometimes he went to school in pajamas.

Then at age 15, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It turned out that none of his devil-sign kind of non-conformist behaviors was out of his own doing.

As the years progressed, he came face to face with the dark side of things. He would have uncontrollable mood swings and multi-personality episodes. He felt like no one understood him.

His stressful days developed into anxiety and depression. He sank deeper into a shadowy and faceless personality.

In that lonesome darkness, the only thing that he had going on for him was his writing talent. He loved poetry as a vehicle for venting and self-expression. That talent is what led to Xpression, the man he is today.

Broadening the mental health discussion

Mental health issues are as prevalent among kids and teenagers as they are in adult populations. The last survey on the subject shows that 1 in 10 children between ages 5 and 15 have mental health disorders.

Kids are curious and will have questions about mental illness. They want to understand how they feel and why they feel that way. Lack of information or misinformation on mental health can lead to anxiety, stigma and worsened episodes.

But most parents don’t often know what to say. Given that mental health issues are hard to understand, even for adults, the issues are swept under the rag in various settings. It’s left unto the child to figure it out as they grow.

Talking to children about mental illnesses helps them to cope with the condition as they grow. The discussion helps them to understand what to expect and when and how to seek help.

The hard talk

You can help children become aware of their mental health issues like you do other things in life, say spreading their bed or eating their veggies. Help them understand their condition and what they need to do to calm the symptoms when they happen, including taking deep breaths, going to bed early and talking to family members about it.

As the child grows older and their cognitive understanding matures, you can explain the illness in broader details. Let them understand that they are not alone. Let them know that it is normal to have depression and anxiety and that it is manageable like the common cold.

Tips to help with the hard talk

Learn as much as you can about your child’s mental condition. You will only find the right words when you understand the subject and are comfortable with it. Please consult with your care provider about the details of the condition and how best to explain it to a child.

Make comparisons to common illnesses. You can explain how many people get sick with the flu and how in others, it heals fast while in some people it progresses into pneumonia. Explain how if these people get pneumonia, they must take medication to be well. Tie that to how everyone gets sad, anxious, and worried and why treatment is necessary in some cases.

When talking about mental health issues with a child, use child-friendly words. Break it down to digestible content and a relatable conversation. Avoid using words like crazy or psycho. As much as possible, communicate that that there is nothing to be ashamed of for having a mental health problem.

Prepare to answer questions after the talk. Bringing up the talk will be followed by a variety of questions from your curious child. Young kids may want to know if they are to blame for the illness, while teenagers may ask if they can fix it. Preparing your talk with the help of a mental health provider can help to address such questions.

Be reassuring. Talks like this can send kids into a worried frenzy. The idea of the discussion is to create awareness and help them take charge of their mental health. Watch out, therefore, not to cause unnecessary worry. Tell the affected child you love them and that you will always be there for them

The consequences of never talking about it

For people like Xpression, growing up with a mental health condition with no information about it made it harder. No matter how harsh punishment he received from his mother, he still refused to get up early.

He became popular for his antics to the point that he brought his teachers to tears occasionally. Instead of the talk, he was physically disciplined for his ‘hard-headedness.’ By his teenage years, he found himself alone and face to face with the ugly side of mental health issues.

The diagnosis came late at age 15, followed by a long period of denial from the rapper MC. That was followed closely by the death of his grandfather, the only person that seemed to understand him. So he started on a solitary path of struggle.

The artist described facing trouble sticking to the medication. “I felt emotionless, just a zombie or robot. I wasn’t sad, and I wasn’t happy, I didn’t have emotion. The mood was, not having a mood.”

As a fully grown man with a steady career, Xpression avers that he struggled with guilt and shame. He says that he always felt like he hurt a lot of people close to him (in his manic episodes) and that as a result, some family and friends deserted him.

As something he was passionate about, poetry helped a lot. The writing talent has led to his bona fide career as a rapper and MC. However, what changed things for him and helped him live positively with bipolar disorder was his daughter’s birth.

“I was constantly weighed down by negative emotions. I got sucked up into dark things; it felt like a curse. I felt stuck forever. But then my daughter came, and something inside me changed, and my heartfelt whole.” Xpression the MC

Dealing with mental health issues in a family needs the participation of everyone. Parents need to understand the illness and help their children understand how they feel. If, at this moment, you are wondering whether to bring up the discussion with your child, please do it. You will be saving them from stigma, self-hate, and severe anxiety and depression.