Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Taking a Break Actually Makes You Far More Productive

We’re an industrious people, and the thought of long hours and hard work doesn’t just excite some of us; it motivates us to do better. Far as I’m concerned, I’ll sleep when I’m dead. That said, it’s not just about working harder; it’s about working smarter. There’s a lot that goes into being as productive […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
relax at work

We’re an industrious people, and the thought of long hours and hard work doesn’t just excite some of us; it motivates us to do better. Far as I’m concerned, I’ll sleep when I’m dead. That said, it’s not just about working harder; it’s about working smarter.

There’s a lot that goes into being as productive as we can be, and, believe it or not, part of that includes our willingness to take a break. It may sound counterintuitive, but time and time again, science has proven that taking periodic rests or breaks can actually lead to higher productivity. After all, we can’t be on if we don’t turn it off every once in a while, right? Here’s what we mean… 

1. Brief diversions vastly improves focus

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that people who take a 10-minute break every hour—yes, every hour—perform better than those who keep working without one. As it happens, taking a break allows people to come back to their job with more focus.

In a more complex explanation, Alejandro Lieras, the University of Illinois psychology professor who leads the research group that conducted the study, found that, after time, our brains gradually become “habituated” to the task at hand.

Lieras and his team studied 84 people and found that those who took a brief break every hour didn’t decline in the performance of a particular task. At the same time, those in another group who worked straight through became less and less proficient as time went on. 

2. The daydream is powerful

The daydream is something educators and employers have dreaded since the beginning of time but, believe it or not, daydreams are actually very valuable problem-solving tools. Have you ever had an idea or an answer to a problem come to you during a long, monotonous drive or in the shower? It’s not uncommon.

Psychologists from the University of British Columbia performed a study that found the regions of our brain associated with complex problem solving—once thought to be inactive when daydreaming—are actually extremely active when our brains are “at rest.” Suppose you’re experiencing some mental blockage or can’t seem to work your head around a difficult problem. In that case, a good daydream may be exactly what you need. 

3. It’s important to step back and reevaluate your goals

This is perhaps one of the most self-evident points on this list because it’s something that has happened to all of us. You’re at work or home, and you’re wrapped up in a project—whether it’s a home DIY renovation or a massive work deadline, or even a conversation you’re having with a friend or colleague.

You work and work and work (or talk and talk and talk), and by the time you take a second to look at what you’ve done, you realize that you’re somewhere out in the left-field; you’ve completely lost focus of the task you were working on. Taking a second to step back and regroup helps us reevaluate our work and our goals and see if we’re accomplishing what we set out to do in the ways we set out to do them.

This same sentiment is shared in a 2014 article in the Harvard Business Journal called “Schedule a 15-Minute Break Before You Burn Out.”

4. After 90 minutes, you’ll probably hit a work block

For years, we’ve known that the average human sleep cycle is about 90 minutes, but what we didn’t know is that cycle doesn’t just end when we wake. Called our “ultradian rhythm,” this movement is geared for high and low alertness.

After 90 minutes, your body starts depending on its natural adrenaline, which lowers the prefrontal cortex activity—the area of the brain responsible for things like problem solving, reason, logic, memory, and planning. It’s fucking science, bud. 

5. If you take breaks, you work harder in the long run

Tony Schwartz, head of a New York City-based productivity consulting firm, told Fortune, “What’s at risk when employees are overworked and stressed out is their capacity to do great work.” Schwartz says that even though employees’ first inclinations when the going gets tough is to plant their feet and work harder, the reality is that without any downtime or rest, they’re less efficient, less engaged in what they’re doing.

They ultimately end up making more mistakes and doing less high-quality work. It’s a paradox. By pushing people to work too hard, you actually wind up making them work less.

    Nita Adrian

    Adrian Nita

    Enthusiastic writer, cooks great steak, ex-professional procrastinator, expert embarrassing dancer, nachos connoisseur.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    work from home tips
    Community//

    Lessons Learned from a Decade of Working at Home

    by Karl Kangur
    Community//

    How Breaks Boost Productivity, Health, and Happiness

    by Carmine Mastropierro
    Wisdom//

    Effective Ways to Maximize Your Productivity Every Day

    by Emily Jordan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.