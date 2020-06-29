Why Some People Will Never Succeed – Zain Kheraj

Instead of taking advantage of every waking moment you make excuses on why you can put it off until tomorrow or put the “grunt” work off until later, which is usually the most important of your daily task. Many will complain about why they’re not successful, but continue to put unimportant events ahead of what really should be a priority to anyone trying to better their situation or build a successful business and the answer is right in front of you and the sad thing is most know it, but fail to do anything about it. Accept full responsibility for every single thing that happens in your life.

Zain Kheraj says don’t blame others. Don’t blame circumstances. Don’t blame what you lack. And definitely don’t blame your luck. You will always have choices to make in every situation, and these choices will always have consequences.”Success” isn’t just having lots of money. Many people with lots of money have horribly unhappy and radically imbalanced lives. Success is continuously improving who you are, how you live, how you serve, and how you relate. Life is confusing. In most instances opportunity is not given to you it is created and you’re lucky if you are prepared. That is why it is important to always be prepared for the unthinkable, because opportunities usually arise when you least expect it and that is why in most cases we’re not prepared and that is what we call bad luck.

It will misinform you if you don’t know who you are, what you stand for, and what you want. It can feel almost impossible to live your dreams.Knowing what you actually want is the first step. Most people never do the inner work to figure that first step out. But once you start to get a glimpse of what you want, then you need to figure out how to get it.

Your character is the strength to do the right thing at all times and to teach others to do the same. Without realizing it, our actions and deeds spread far and wide. We may think our sphere is relatively tiny, but it expands greatly when we consider the effect of it moving from one person to the next. Consider this reality as you move forward. Having a good attitude can make all the difference in your life. It makes life easier and happier when you have a positive outlook and can keep your attitude light and flexible when dealing with other people and with life’s challenges. See our article on how to set the proper attitude each new day.

Because there is always somebody working harder than you

Every moment you sleep or take off for a break or make time for anything other than the goal you want to accomplish or the business you want to be number one there is always another team of people or a person working toward the same goal.

You are a perfectionist

Perfection does not exist. It is only a great excuse not to get started. Do your best; strive to be good; strive to become better than you were yesterday; but forget perfection. Because if your work truly matters to you, you will never ever reach that state anyway.

And stop waiting for the ideal moment or the ideal plan. It will never happen. If it does, something is bound to go haywire along the way.

You are afraid of failure

Do things for success, but expect failure along the way. Failure is absolutely necessary. Failure is a life lesson designed to bring out the best in you. If you are too afraid to fail, then don’t start.

Because the odds are against you

In most cases people want to be successful from starting a business whether it is online or offline. The reality is over 50% of small businesses fail within the first five years and out of all businesses started 85% fail within the first five years as you can see the odds are not in your favor to succeed.

Zain says it is still in your hands whether or not you will become successful and defeat these odds. Just don’t become a victim to one of these common mistakes and reasons for not being successful within your lifetime.