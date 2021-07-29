Why Should You Use ‘Power Dressing’ To Feel More Confident?

When we think of empowerment, connotations of confidence, individuality, and ability spring to mind. We have experienced huge changes towards a more inclusive and equal society. But what exactly makes us feel empowered?

One thing is our choice of clothing and footwear. Whether we have a keen interest in the latest apparel the fashion world presents or prefer to stick with the same go-to outfit that has become our staple over the years, clothes can make us feel confident.

With this said, we discuss how clothing can make a stand for empowerment and make women and men feel confident outside the office with the help of Dune London, retailers of ankle boots.

Heels and the gender neutrality movement

Nowadays, the diversity of heels has become the perfect representation of what the gender-neutral movement is all about. Although stereotypically worn by women, heels are now a popular choice of footwear for all genders. In fact, high heeled shoes were originally created as military footwear – with the heel keeping horse riders in the stirrups. The heel, therefore, was once most popular with men as a sign of power and military prowess. Over the years, the design became linked to women, but in 2020, it seems the style is finding its footing across all genders once more.

Clothing and confidence

Other than empowerment, many people think that clothing can provide a sense of confidence in both your appearance and personality. There is no magic formula as to what clothes are considered to be ‘empowering’. This is up to every individual to decide what they feel the most confident and strong-minded in.

Power dressing with trousers

The original concepts of power dressing are centred around wearing clothing items that reflect an important and powerful position in business, politics, or other superior roles. However, power dressing isn’t just for those that are in a position of high authority – it is for everyone who wants to feel empowered in their day to day lives.

With the world continuing to place empowerment as a priority, finding ways we can empower ourselves and those around us is vital. Although a simple pair of black sandals might seem humble enough, for many people they symbolise much more than just a fashion statement.